Parallel Algorithms for Numerical Linear Algebra, Volume 1

This is the first in a new series of books presenting research results and developments concerning the theory and applications of parallel computers, including vector, pipeline, array, fifth/future generation computers, and neural computers.

All aspects of high-speed computing fall within the scope of the series, e.g. algorithm design, applications, software engineering, networking, taxonomy, models and architectural trends, performance, peripheral devices.

Papers in Volume One cover the main streams of parallel linear algebra: systolic array algorithms, message-passing systems, algorithms for parallel shared-memory systems, and the design of fast algorithms and implementations for vector supercomputers.