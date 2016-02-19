Parallel Algorithms for Numerical Linear Algebra - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444886217, 9781483295732

Parallel Algorithms for Numerical Linear Algebra, Volume 1

1st Edition

Editors: H. van der Vorst P. van Dooren
eBook ISBN: 9781483295732
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 20th February 1990
Page Count: 338
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Systolic Array Algorithms (Contributors: J.-P. Charlier, J.-M. Delosme, L.M. Ewerbring, I.C.F. Ipsen, F.T. Luk, M.H.C. Paardekooper, P. van Dooren).

2. Message-Passing Systems (Contributors: I. Babuška, Ö. E&gcaron;ecio&gcaron;lu, H.C. Elman, A. George, M. Heath, C.K. Koc, A.J. Laub, J. Liu, E. Ng, C.-T. Pan, R.J. Plemmons).

3. Algorithms for Parallel Shared-Memory Systems (Contributors: M. Berry, I.S. Duff, J.J. Dongarra, S.J. Hammarling, A. Sameh, D.C. Sorensen, P.N. Swartztrauber, R.A. Sweet).

4. Design of Fast Algorithms and Implementations for Vector Supercomputers (Contributors: O. Axelsson, V. Eijkhout, W. Lioen, J.J.F.M. Schlichting, W. Schönauer, H. te Riele, H.A. van der Vorst, R. Weiss, D. Winter).

Description

This is the first in a new series of books presenting research results and developments concerning the theory and applications of parallel computers, including vector, pipeline, array, fifth/future generation computers, and neural computers.

All aspects of high-speed computing fall within the scope of the series, e.g. algorithm design, applications, software engineering, networking, taxonomy, models and architectural trends, performance, peripheral devices.

Papers in Volume One cover the main streams of parallel linear algebra: systolic array algorithms, message-passing systems, algorithms for parallel shared-memory systems, and the design of fast algorithms and implementations for vector supercomputers.

Details

No. of pages:
338
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1990
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483295732

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

H. van der Vorst Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands

P. van Dooren Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Philips Research Laboratory, Brussels, Belgium

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.