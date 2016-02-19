Parallel Algorithms for Numerical Linear Algebra, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Systolic Array Algorithms (Contributors: J.-P. Charlier, J.-M. Delosme, L.M. Ewerbring, I.C.F. Ipsen, F.T. Luk, M.H.C. Paardekooper, P. van Dooren).
2. Message-Passing Systems (Contributors: I. Babuška, Ö. E&gcaron;ecio&gcaron;lu, H.C. Elman, A. George, M. Heath, C.K. Koc, A.J. Laub, J. Liu, E. Ng, C.-T. Pan, R.J. Plemmons).
3. Algorithms for Parallel Shared-Memory Systems (Contributors: M. Berry, I.S. Duff, J.J. Dongarra, S.J. Hammarling, A. Sameh, D.C. Sorensen, P.N. Swartztrauber, R.A. Sweet).
4. Design of Fast Algorithms and Implementations for Vector Supercomputers (Contributors: O. Axelsson, V. Eijkhout, W. Lioen, J.J.F.M. Schlichting, W. Schönauer, H. te Riele, H.A. van der Vorst, R. Weiss, D. Winter).
Description
This is the first in a new series of books presenting research results and developments concerning the theory and applications of parallel computers, including vector, pipeline, array, fifth/future generation computers, and neural computers.
All aspects of high-speed computing fall within the scope of the series, e.g. algorithm design, applications, software engineering, networking, taxonomy, models and architectural trends, performance, peripheral devices.
Papers in Volume One cover the main streams of parallel linear algebra: systolic array algorithms, message-passing systems, algorithms for parallel shared-memory systems, and the design of fast algorithms and implementations for vector supercomputers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1990
- Published:
- 20th February 1990
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483295732
About the Editors
H. van der Vorst Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands
P. van Dooren Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Philips Research Laboratory, Brussels, Belgium