Paraesophageal Hernia Repair,An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 29-4

This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics of North America, guest edited by Drs. Inderpal S. Sarkaria and Abbas E. Abbas, is devoted to Paraesophageal Hernia Repair. Drs. Sarkaria and Abbas has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Management of Complications in Paraesophageal Hernia Repair; Surgical Anatomy of Paraesophageal Hernias; Robotic Paraesophageal Hernia Repair; Management of Paraesophageal Hernia in the Obese Patient; Technical Options and Approaches to Lengthen the Shortened Esophagus; Laparoscopic Paraesophageal Hernia Repair; Short and Long Term Outcomes of Paraesophageal Hernia Repair; Pre-operative Evaluation and Clinical Decision Making for Giant Paraesophageal Hernias: Who Gets an Operation?; Common Tenets in Repair of Primary Paraesophageal Hernias: Reducing Tension and Maximizing Length; Management of Recurrent Paraesophageal Hernia; Transthoracic Paraesophageal Hernia Repair; Anesthetic Management for Paraesophageal Hernia Repair; and more!