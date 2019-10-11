Paraesophageal Hernia Repair,An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323709026

Paraesophageal Hernia Repair,An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 29-4

1st Edition

Editors: Inderpal Sarkaria Abbas El-Sayed Abbas
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323709026
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th October 2019
Description

This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics of North America, guest edited by Drs. Inderpal S. Sarkaria and Abbas E. Abbas, is devoted to Paraesophageal Hernia Repair. Drs. Sarkaria and Abbas has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Management of Complications in Paraesophageal Hernia Repair; Surgical Anatomy of Paraesophageal Hernias; Robotic Paraesophageal Hernia Repair; Management of Paraesophageal Hernia in the Obese Patient; Technical Options and Approaches to Lengthen the Shortened Esophagus; Laparoscopic Paraesophageal Hernia Repair; Short and Long Term Outcomes of Paraesophageal Hernia Repair; Pre-operative Evaluation and Clinical Decision Making for Giant Paraesophageal Hernias: Who Gets an Operation?; Common Tenets in Repair of Primary Paraesophageal Hernias: Reducing Tension and Maximizing Length; Management of Recurrent Paraesophageal Hernia; Transthoracic Paraesophageal Hernia Repair; Anesthetic Management for Paraesophageal Hernia Repair; and more!

Details

About the Editors

Inderpal Sarkaria Editor

Abbas El-Sayed Abbas Editor

