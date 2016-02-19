Papers in Economics and Sociology
1st Edition
Authors: Oskar Lange
Editors: P. F. Knightsfield
eBook ISBN: 9781483186153
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 612
Description
Papers in Economics and Sociology is a compilation of materials authored by the Polish economist Oskar Lange. The coverage of the essays covers the interrelations between economic and social issues. The text first covers the Marxist and socialist theory, and then proceeds to tackling political economy and socialism. Next, the selection deals with economic theory, along with the mathematical models, econometrics, and statistics utilized in economic analysis. The text also covers the economic science in the service of practice. The book will be of great use to political scientists, sociologists, behavioral scientists, and economists.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Polish Edition
Foreword
Part I. Marxist and Socialist Theory
The Role of the State in Monopoly Capitalism
John Strachey on Contemporary Capitalism
Fundamental Problems in the Period of Socialist Construction
Lenin's Theory of Revolution and the Economically Less Developed Countries
Ludwik Krzywicki—Theorist of Historical Materialism
Part II. Political Economy and Socialism
The Political Economy of Socialism
The Role of Planning in a Socialist Economy
From Accounting to Mathematics
Part III. Economic Theory
Forms of Supply Adjustment and Economic Equilibrium
A Note on Innovations
Say's Law: A Restatement and Criticism
Some Problems Concerning Economic Planning in Underdeveloped Countries
An Introduction to the Theory of Economic Development
Political Economy
Part IV. Economic-mathematical Models, Econometrics and Statistics
The Stability of Market Equilibrium
On the Theory of the Multiplier
Theoretical Derivation of Elasticities of Demand and Supply: The Direct Method
The Foundations of Welfare Economics
On Statistical Regularities
Averages and Means
Statistical Estimation of Parameters in Markov Processes
Michal KaleckVs Model of the Business Cycle
A New Version of KaleckVs Model
Some Observations on Input-Output Analysis
Part V. Economic Science in the Service of Practice
Current Problems of Economic Science in Poland
Closing Speech at the Second Congress of Polish Economists, Warsaw, 9th June 1956
How I See the Polish Economic Model
The Role of the Co-operative Movement in the Construction of Socialism
Observations on the Second Five-Year Plan in India
The Tasks of Economic Planning in Ceylon
Economic Development, Planning and International Co-operation
Prospects of Economic Science under Socialism
The Role of Science in the Development of a Socialist Society
The Situation and Tasks of the Economic Sciences
Economics in the Twenty Years of Independence
Planning and Economic Theory
Current Problems of the Socialist Economy
Bibliography of Works 1925-1963
