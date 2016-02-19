Papers in Economics and Sociology is a compilation of materials authored by the Polish economist Oskar Lange. The coverage of the essays covers the interrelations between economic and social issues. The text first covers the Marxist and socialist theory, and then proceeds to tackling political economy and socialism. Next, the selection deals with economic theory, along with the mathematical models, econometrics, and statistics utilized in economic analysis. The text also covers the economic science in the service of practice. The book will be of great use to political scientists, sociologists, behavioral scientists, and economists.

Table of Contents



Preface to the Polish Edition

Foreword

Part I. Marxist and Socialist Theory

The Role of the State in Monopoly Capitalism

John Strachey on Contemporary Capitalism

Fundamental Problems in the Period of Socialist Construction

Lenin's Theory of Revolution and the Economically Less Developed Countries

Ludwik Krzywicki—Theorist of Historical Materialism

Part II. Political Economy and Socialism

The Political Economy of Socialism

The Role of Planning in a Socialist Economy

From Accounting to Mathematics

Part III. Economic Theory

Forms of Supply Adjustment and Economic Equilibrium

A Note on Innovations

Say's Law: A Restatement and Criticism

Some Problems Concerning Economic Planning in Underdeveloped Countries

An Introduction to the Theory of Economic Development

Political Economy

Part IV. Economic-mathematical Models, Econometrics and Statistics

The Stability of Market Equilibrium

On the Theory of the Multiplier

Theoretical Derivation of Elasticities of Demand and Supply: The Direct Method

The Foundations of Welfare Economics

On Statistical Regularities

Averages and Means

Statistical Estimation of Parameters in Markov Processes

Michal KaleckVs Model of the Business Cycle

A New Version of KaleckVs Model

Some Observations on Input-Output Analysis

Part V. Economic Science in the Service of Practice

Current Problems of Economic Science in Poland

Closing Speech at the Second Congress of Polish Economists, Warsaw, 9th June 1956

How I See the Polish Economic Model

The Role of the Co-operative Movement in the Construction of Socialism

Observations on the Second Five-Year Plan in India

The Tasks of Economic Planning in Ceylon

Economic Development, Planning and International Co-operation

Prospects of Economic Science under Socialism

The Role of Science in the Development of a Socialist Society

The Situation and Tasks of the Economic Sciences

Economics in the Twenty Years of Independence

Planning and Economic Theory

Current Problems of the Socialist Economy

Bibliography of Works 1925-1963

