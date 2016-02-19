Paper in the Printing Processes
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Eighth International Conference of Printing Research Institutes Held at Aulanko, Finland, 1965
Advances in Printing Science and Technology, Volume 4: Paper in the Printing Processes covers the proceedings of the Eighth International Conference of Printing Research Institutes, held in Aulanko, Finland in 1965. The book focuses on the progress in the principles, methodologies, and techniques employed in printing science and technology.
The selection first elaborates on ink penetration during high-speed printing of uncoated paper, penetration of ink into paper, and physical interaction between newsprint and conventional inks in letterpress printing. Discussions focus on the distribution of pigment in the transverse direction of the paper; opacity reduction outline of penetration phenomenon during printing; and total ink transfer and transfer parameters. The text then elaborates on the effect of certain fillers on the printing properties of newsprint; printability studies in gravure printing with a new printability tester; and the choice of parameters for describing newsprint printability. Topics include comparison of various printability parameters, comparative investigation of production and laboratory printing of newsprint, and ink transfer and drying.
The manuscript takes a look at color rendering and surface properties of paper, observations of the behavior of ink on coated paper, and the application of the scanning electron microscope to the study of printability. The selection is a valuable source of information for researchers interested in the advances in printing science and technology.
Table of Contents
Ink Penetration During High-Speed Printing of Uncoated Paper
Discussion
Penetration of Ink into Paper
Discussion
On the Penetration of Ink into Paper
Discussion
Physical Interaction Between Newsprint and Conventional Inks in Letterpress Printing
Discussion
The Effect of Certain Fillers on the Printing Properties of Newsprint
Discussion
Printability Studies in Gravure Printing with a New Printability Tester
Discussion
The Choice of Parameters for Describing Newsprint Printability
Discussion
Considerations About Newsprint Printability and Attempts at its Better Prediction
Discussion
On the Printability of Newsprint
Discussion
On the Evaluation of Print Quality of Rotary Gravure Papers
The Printability of Uncoated Gravure Paper
Discussion
Applications of Microdensitometry in Printing Quality Studies: Measurement of Print Uniformity and Factors Affecting it
Discussion
Dimensional Stability of Offset-Paper
Discussion
The Effect of Roughness Distributions on Speckle in Gravure Printing
Discussion
The Application of the Scanning Electron Microscope to the Study of Printability
The Influence of Formation, Coating and Calendering on Paper Printing Smoothness
Dot Shape and Contrast of Moiro Band Patterns
Discussion
Printing Pressure in Letterpress Halftone Plates
Discussion
Tone-Rendering, Evenness and Ink Layer Thickness
Discussion
Notes on the Etching of Copper and Its Alloys
Discussion
Studies on Electrostatic Charging in the Printing Process in High-Speed Rotary Photogravure
Discussion
Experiments on Deformations of Paper in Stacks
Discussion
Observations of the Behaviour of Ink on Coated Paper
Discussion
Colour Rendering and Surface Properties of Paper
Tack Experiments for Wet-on-Wet Printing
Discussion
