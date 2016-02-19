Paper in the Printing Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080122892, 9781483186139

Paper in the Printing Processes

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Eighth International Conference of Printing Research Institutes Held at Aulanko, Finland, 1965

Editors: W. H. Banks
eBook ISBN: 9781483186139
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 462
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in Printing Science and Technology, Volume 4: Paper in the Printing Processes covers the proceedings of the Eighth International Conference of Printing Research Institutes, held in Aulanko, Finland in 1965. The book focuses on the progress in the principles, methodologies, and techniques employed in printing science and technology.

The selection first elaborates on ink penetration during high-speed printing of uncoated paper, penetration of ink into paper, and physical interaction between newsprint and conventional inks in letterpress printing. Discussions focus on the distribution of pigment in the transverse direction of the paper; opacity reduction outline of penetration phenomenon during printing; and total ink transfer and transfer parameters. The text then elaborates on the effect of certain fillers on the printing properties of newsprint; printability studies in gravure printing with a new printability tester; and the choice of parameters for describing newsprint printability. Topics include comparison of various printability parameters, comparative investigation of production and laboratory printing of newsprint, and ink transfer and drying.

The manuscript takes a look at color rendering and surface properties of paper, observations of the behavior of ink on coated paper, and the application of the scanning electron microscope to the study of printability. The selection is a valuable source of information for researchers interested in the advances in printing science and technology.

Table of Contents


Ink Penetration During High-Speed Printing of Uncoated Paper

Discussion

Penetration of Ink into Paper

Discussion

On the Penetration of Ink into Paper

Discussion

Physical Interaction Between Newsprint and Conventional Inks in Letterpress Printing

Discussion

The Effect of Certain Fillers on the Printing Properties of Newsprint

Discussion

Printability Studies in Gravure Printing with a New Printability Tester

Discussion

The Choice of Parameters for Describing Newsprint Printability

Discussion

Considerations About Newsprint Printability and Attempts at its Better Prediction

Discussion

On the Printability of Newsprint

Discussion

On the Evaluation of Print Quality of Rotary Gravure Papers

The Printability of Uncoated Gravure Paper

Discussion

Applications of Microdensitometry in Printing Quality Studies: Measurement of Print Uniformity and Factors Affecting it

Discussion

Dimensional Stability of Offset-Paper

Discussion

The Effect of Roughness Distributions on Speckle in Gravure Printing

Discussion

The Application of the Scanning Electron Microscope to the Study of Printability

The Influence of Formation, Coating and Calendering on Paper Printing Smoothness

Dot Shape and Contrast of Moiro Band Patterns

Discussion

Printing Pressure in Letterpress Halftone Plates

Discussion

Tone-Rendering, Evenness and Ink Layer Thickness

Discussion

Notes on the Etching of Copper and Its Alloys

Discussion

Studies on Electrostatic Charging in the Printing Process in High-Speed Rotary Photogravure

Discussion

Experiments on Deformations of Paper in Stacks

Discussion

Observations of the Behaviour of Ink on Coated Paper

Discussion

Colour Rendering and Surface Properties of Paper

Tack Experiments for Wet-on-Wet Printing

Discussion

Details

No. of pages:
462
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483186139

About the Editor

W. H. Banks

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.