Advances in Printing Science and Technology, Volume 4: Paper in the Printing Processes covers the proceedings of the Eighth International Conference of Printing Research Institutes, held in Aulanko, Finland in 1965. The book focuses on the progress in the principles, methodologies, and techniques employed in printing science and technology.

The selection first elaborates on ink penetration during high-speed printing of uncoated paper, penetration of ink into paper, and physical interaction between newsprint and conventional inks in letterpress printing. Discussions focus on the distribution of pigment in the transverse direction of the paper; opacity reduction outline of penetration phenomenon during printing; and total ink transfer and transfer parameters. The text then elaborates on the effect of certain fillers on the printing properties of newsprint; printability studies in gravure printing with a new printability tester; and the choice of parameters for describing newsprint printability. Topics include comparison of various printability parameters, comparative investigation of production and laboratory printing of newsprint, and ink transfer and drying.

The manuscript takes a look at color rendering and surface properties of paper, observations of the behavior of ink on coated paper, and the application of the scanning electron microscope to the study of printability. The selection is a valuable source of information for researchers interested in the advances in printing science and technology.