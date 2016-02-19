Paper and Thin Layer Chromatography
4th Edition
Description
Chromatographic & Electrophoretic Techniques, Fourth Edition, Volume I: Paper and Thin Layer Chromatography presents the methods of paper and thin layer chromatography. This book discusses the practical approach in the application of paper and thin layer chromatography techniques in the biological sciences.
Organized into 18 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the clinical aspects related to the detection of those metabolic diseases that can result in serious illness presenting in infancy and early childhood. This text then discusses the three major types of screening for inherited metabolic disorders in which paper or thin-layer chromatography are being used, including screening the healthy newborn population, screening the sick hospitalized child, and screening mentally retarded patients. Other chapters consider the procedures for thin layer chromatography. This book discusses as well the complexity of amino acid mixtures present in natural products. The final chapter deals with the detection of synthetic basic drugs.
This book is a valuable resource for chemists and toxicologists.
Table of Contents
Editors and Authors
Preface
1. Introduction
(a) The Early History of Chromatography
(b) Introduction to Paper and Thin Layer Chromatography
(c) Chromatography and Screening for Inborn Errors of Metabolism
2. Paper Chromatographic Apparatus and Techniques
3. Thin Layer Chromatography
4. Sources of Error in Paper and Thin Layer Chromatography
5. Aminoacids and Related Compounds
Section 1. Techniques
Section 2. Applications in Clinical Biochemistry
6. Imidazoles
7. Tryptophan Metabolites—TLC
8. Purines, Pyrimidines and Related Compounds
9. Sugars
10. Phenolic Acids
11. Ketoacids
12. Organic Acids
13. Steroids
14. Lipids
15. The Spark Chamber—A Technique for the Rapid Mapping of Radiochromatograms
Toxicological Applications of Chromatography
16. Part 1—Initial Screening and Tentative Identification of Drugs
17. Part 2—Confirmation of Acidic and Neutral Drugs
18. Part 3—Confirmation of Alkaloids and Basic Drugs
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 476
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483279923