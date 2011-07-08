Pancreaticobiliary and Luminal Stents, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455710980

Pancreaticobiliary and Luminal Stents, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 21-3

1st Edition

Authors: Todd Baron
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710980
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th July 2011
Page Count: 224
Description

Dr. Baron has assembled experts in the use of expandable metal stents to provide comprehensive coverage of this topic. Articles are devoted to the use of expandable metal stents in biliary disease, esophageal disease, malignant esophageal disease, malignant biliary obstruction, as well as plastic stents and pancreatic stents. A foundation article on the principles of stents and tissue sampling is also included.

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455710980

About the Authors

Todd Baron Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Director of Pancreaticobiliary Endoscopy, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

