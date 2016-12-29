Pancreatic Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 9-4

This issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, edited by Drs. Laura Wood and Lodewijk Brosens, will cover the current research and concepts on Pancreatic Pathology. Topics discussed will include dissection of pancreatic resection specimens; pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors; chronic pancreatitis; pancreatic cytopathology; and molecular genetics of pancreatic neoplasms, among others.