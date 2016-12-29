Pancreatic Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323477536, 9780323477741

Pancreatic Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 9-4

1st Edition

Authors: Laura Wood Lodewijk Brosens
eBook ISBN: 9780323477741
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323477536
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th December 2016
Description

This issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, edited by Drs. Laura Wood and Lodewijk Brosens, will cover the current research and concepts on Pancreatic Pathology. Topics discussed will include dissection of pancreatic resection specimens; pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors; chronic pancreatitis; pancreatic cytopathology; and molecular genetics of pancreatic neoplasms, among others.

About the Authors

Laura Wood Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Johns Hopkins

Lodewijk Brosens Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UMC Utrecht and Johns Hopkins Hospital

