Pancreatic Neoplasms, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323417754, 9780323417761

Pancreatic Neoplasms, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 25-2

1st Edition

Authors: Nipun Merchant
eBook ISBN: 9780323417761
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323417754
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st March 2016
Description

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Nipun Merchant, MD, is devoted to Pancreatic Neoplasms. Dr. Merchant has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Molecular and Genetic Basis of Pancreatic Carcinogenesis: Which Concepts May Be Clinically Relevant?; Role Of EUS and ERCP In The Clinical Assessment Of Pancreatic Neoplasms; Optimal Imaging Modalities For The Diagnosis and Staging Of Periampullary Lesions; Advances in the Surgical Management of Resectable and Borderline Resectable Pancreatic Cancer; Minimally Invasive Approaches to Pancreatic Surgery; Adjuvant and Neoadjuvant Therapy for Pancreatic Cancer; Palliative Management of Unresectable Pancreatic Cancer; Spectrum and Classification of Cystic Lesions of the Pancreas; Therapeutic Approach to Cystic Neoplasms of the Pancreas; Clinical Presentation and Management of Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors; State-of-the-Art Imaging of Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors; Surgical Approaches to Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors; and Medical Management of Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors: Current and Future Therapy.

About the Authors

Nipun Merchant Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery and Cancer Biology Director, Vanderbilt Pancreas Center Vanderbilt University Medical Center Nashville, TN

