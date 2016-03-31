Pancreatic Neoplasms, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 25-2

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Nipun Merchant, MD, is devoted to Pancreatic Neoplasms. Dr. Merchant has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Molecular and Genetic Basis of Pancreatic Carcinogenesis: Which Concepts May Be Clinically Relevant?; Role Of EUS and ERCP In The Clinical Assessment Of Pancreatic Neoplasms; Optimal Imaging Modalities For The Diagnosis and Staging Of Periampullary Lesions; Advances in the Surgical Management of Resectable and Borderline Resectable Pancreatic Cancer; Minimally Invasive Approaches to Pancreatic Surgery; Adjuvant and Neoadjuvant Therapy for Pancreatic Cancer; Palliative Management of Unresectable Pancreatic Cancer; Spectrum and Classification of Cystic Lesions of the Pancreas; Therapeutic Approach to Cystic Neoplasms of the Pancreas; Clinical Presentation and Management of Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors; State-of-the-Art Imaging of Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors; Surgical Approaches to Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors; and Medical Management of Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors: Current and Future Therapy.