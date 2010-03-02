Pancreatic Cancer: Current Concepts in Treatment and Research, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718799

Pancreatic Cancer: Current Concepts in Treatment and Research, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 19-2

1st Edition

Authors: Andrew Lowy
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718799
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd March 2010
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of the Surgical Oncology Clinics will cover the following topics: imaging for pancreatic cancer, EUS staging and novel therapeutics for pancreatic cancer, management of cystic tumors, management of IPMN, laparoscopic surgery for pancreatic tumors, current concepts in the surgical management of pancreatic cancer, management of borderline resectable pancreatic cancer, regionalization of pancreatic surgery, update on adjuvant trials for pancreatic cancer, neoadjuvant therapy for pancreatic cancer, novel targets for pancreatic cancer therapy, and new frontiers in pancreatic cancer.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437718799

About the Authors

Andrew Lowy Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.