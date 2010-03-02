Pancreatic Cancer: Current Concepts in Treatment and Research, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 19-2

This issue of the Surgical Oncology Clinics will cover the following topics: imaging for pancreatic cancer, EUS staging and novel therapeutics for pancreatic cancer, management of cystic tumors, management of IPMN, laparoscopic surgery for pancreatic tumors, current concepts in the surgical management of pancreatic cancer, management of borderline resectable pancreatic cancer, regionalization of pancreatic surgery, update on adjuvant trials for pancreatic cancer, neoadjuvant therapy for pancreatic cancer, novel targets for pancreatic cancer therapy, and new frontiers in pancreatic cancer.