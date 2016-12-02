Pancreatic Cancer and Periampullary Neoplasms, An Issue of Surgical Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323477529, 9780323477734

Pancreatic Cancer and Periampullary Neoplasms, An Issue of Surgical Clinics of North America, Volume 96-6

1st Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Hardacre
eBook ISBN: 9780323477734
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323477529
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2016
Description

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Jeffrey M. Hardacre, is devoted to Pancreatic Cancer and Periampullary Neoplasms. He has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Genetics of Pancreatic Cancer and its Implication on Therapy; Familial Pancreatic Cancer and Screening of High-risk Individuals; Imaging Evaluation of Pancreatic Cancer; Endoscopic Evaluation in the Work-up of Pancreatic Cancer; Definition and Management of Borderline Resectable Pancreatic Cancer; Techniques of Vascular Resection and Reconstruction in Pancreatic Cancer Surgery; Surgical Therapy for Pancreatic and Periampullary Cancer; Post-Pancreatectomy Complications and Management; Adjuvant and Neoadjuvant Therapy for Resectable Pancreatic and Periampullary Cancer; Management of Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer; Management of Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer; Management of Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors; Management of Intraductal Papillary Mucinous Neoplasms; Palliative Care and Surgery in Pancreatic Cancer; Enhanced Recovery Pathways in Pancreatic Cancer; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323477734
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323477529

About the Authors

Jeffrey Hardacre Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Surgery UH Case Medical Center 11100 Euclid Avenue Cleveland, OH

