Pancreatic Cancer and Periampullary Neoplasms, An Issue of Surgical Clinics of North America, Volume 96-6

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Jeffrey M. Hardacre, is devoted to Pancreatic Cancer and Periampullary Neoplasms. He has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Genetics of Pancreatic Cancer and its Implication on Therapy; Familial Pancreatic Cancer and Screening of High-risk Individuals; Imaging Evaluation of Pancreatic Cancer; Endoscopic Evaluation in the Work-up of Pancreatic Cancer; Definition and Management of Borderline Resectable Pancreatic Cancer; Techniques of Vascular Resection and Reconstruction in Pancreatic Cancer Surgery; Surgical Therapy for Pancreatic and Periampullary Cancer; Post-Pancreatectomy Complications and Management; Adjuvant and Neoadjuvant Therapy for Resectable Pancreatic and Periampullary Cancer; Management of Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer; Management of Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer; Management of Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors; Management of Intraductal Papillary Mucinous Neoplasms; Palliative Care and Surgery in Pancreatic Cancer; Enhanced Recovery Pathways in Pancreatic Cancer; and more!