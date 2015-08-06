Pancreatic Cancer, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 29-4

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America is devoted to Pancreatic Cancer. Guest Editor Brian Wolpin, MD has assembled a group of expert authors to review the following topics: Biology and genetics of pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Mouse models of pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Epidemiology and inherited predisposition for sporadic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Familial pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Imaging and endoscopic approaches to pancreatic cancer; Diagnosis and management of pancreatic cystic neoplasms; Surgical management of pancreatic cancer; Peri-operative therapy for surgically resectable pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Diagnosis and management of borderline resectable pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Treatment approaches to locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Therapeutic approaches for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Supportive and end-of-life care for patients with pancreatic adenocarcinoma; and Novel therapeutics for pancreatic adenocarcinoma.