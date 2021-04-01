Pancreatic B Cell Biology in Health and Disease, Volume 359
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Pancreatic Beta Cell Dysfunction in Type 1 Diabetes: The Role of Ifn
Laura Marroquí
2. Sexual Hormones and Diabetes: The Impact in Pancreatic Beta Cell
Marta Garcia-Arévalo
3. Pancreatic Beta Cell Dysfunction in Monogenic Diabetes
Mariana Igoillo-Esteve
4. The Role of Mirnas In Beta Cell Function
Flora Brozzi
5. Pancreatic Beta Cell: How Environmental Endocrine Disruptors Alter Its Function
Sergio Soriano
6. Enteroviral Infections and Pancreatic Beta Cell Dysfunction
Anne Op De Beek
7. Long Non-Coding Rna-Regulated Pathways in Pancreatic Beta Cell: Their Role in Diabetes
Izortze Santin
8. Pancreatic Beta Cell Biology in Health and Disease
Cesar Martín
Description
Pancreatic B Cell Biology in Health and Disease, Volume 360 presents the latest release in this ongoing series on the novel and widely studied physiology of pancreatic cells in homeostasis and under pathogenic conditions. This new volume includes new chapters on a variety of topics, including Pancreatic Beta Cell Dysfunction in Type 1 Diabetes: The Role of Ifn, Sexual Hormones and Diabetes: The Impact in Pancreatic Beta Cell, Pancreatic Beta Cell Dysfunction in Monogenic Diabetes, The Role of MiRNAs In Beta Cell Function, Pancreatic Beta Cell: How Environmental Endocrine Disruptors Alter Its Function, Enteroviral Infections and Pancreatic Beta Cell Dysfunction, and more.
Final sections cover Long Non-Coding Rna-Regulated Pathways in Pancreatic Beta Cell: Their Role in Diabetes and Pancreatic Beta Cell Biology in Health and Disease.
Key Features
- Provides updated and extensive review articles that focus on different aspects of pancreatic cell biology
- Offers a wide range of perspectives for basic and translational research
- Includes original figures that help readers understand the complex pathways involved in cell function in homeostasis and under pathogenic conditions
Readership
Clinical and basic diabetologists interested in pancreatic cell and its central role in the development of different types of diabetes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 277
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128237557
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Izortze Gomez
Izortze Santin is assistant professor and researcher in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the University of the Basque Country (Leioa, Spain). She obtained her PhD in Genetics of autoimmune diseases in 2004, and then, she moved to the ULB Center for Diabetes Research (Brussels, Belgium) where she completed her formation in diabetes with functional studies in in vitro models of pancreatic beta cell and in vivo models of type 1 diabetes. Izortze Santin is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the research of pancreatic beta cell dysfunction in type 1 diabetes. Indeed, her work has highlighted the implication of type 1 diabetes candidate genes in the regulation of several pathways related to pancreatic beta cell inflammation and death. Currently her main research line aims to characterize how T1D genes (coding and non-coding) and viral infections interact to trigger the autoimmune destruction of pancreatic beta cells in type 1 diabetes. To this aim, she has several ongoing funded projects related to type 1 diabetes pathogenesis, in which the study of pancreatic beta cell acquired a central role.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of the Basque Country, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Leioa; Biocruces Bizkaia Health Research Institute, Bilbao; Centro de Investigacion Biomedica en Red de Diabetes y Enfermedades Metabólicas Asociadas (CIBERDEM), Madrid, Spain
Lorenzo Galluzzi
Lorenzo Galluzzi is Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology at the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College, Honorary Assistant Professor Adjunct with the Department of Dermatology of the Yale School of Medicine, Honorary Associate Professor with the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Paris, and Faculty Member with the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Biotechnology of the University of Ferrara, the Graduate School of Pharmacological Sciences of the University of Padova, and the Graduate School of Network Oncology and Precision Medicine of the University of Rome “La Sapienza”. Moreover, he is Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology. Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. He has published over 450 articles in international peer-reviewed journals and is the Editor-in-Chief of four journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Methods in Cell biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). Additionally, he serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease, Pharmacological Research and iScience.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology, Department of Radiation Oncology, Weill Cornell Medical College, NY, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.