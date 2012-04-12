Casimir C. Akoh received the Ph.D. degree (1988) in food science from Washington State University, Pullman. He holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in Biochemistry from Washington State University and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, respectively. He is a Distinguished Research Professor of Food Science and Technology and an Adjunct Professor of Foods and Nutrition at The University of Georgia, Athens. He is the coeditor of the book Carbohydrates as Fat Substitutes (Marcel Dekker, Inc.), coeditor of Healthful Lipids (AOCS Press), editor of Handbook of Functional Lipids (CRC Press), the author or coauthor of over 210 referenced SCI publications, and the holder of three U.S. patents. He is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher in Agricultural Science. Springer Publisher listed his paper as the top 5 most cited articles in 2008/2009 in the J. Am. Oil Chem. Soc. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Food Technologists (2005), American Oil Chemists’ Society (2006), and the American Chemical Society (2006). He serves on the editorial boards of six journals and is a member of the Institute of Food Technologists, the American Oil Chemists’ Society, and the American Chemical Society. He has received numerous international professional awards for his work on lipids including 1998 IFT Samuel Cate Prescott Award, 2003 D. W. Brooks Award, 2004 AOCS Stephen S. Chang Award, 2008 IFT Stephen S. Chang Award, 2008 IFT Research and Development Award, 2009 AOCS Biotechnology Division Lifetime Achievement Award, and 2012 Supelco/Nicholas Pelick-AOCS Research Award. His research interest is on improving human health through healthful lipids produced by enzymatic reactions.