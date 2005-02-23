Palliative Practices

The first book of its kind, this must-have resource examines the integration of palliative interventions from a disease-specific approach, providing practical guidance on caring for patients who follow a progressive, chronic disease trajectory prior to death. This uniquely practical book addresses all aspects of palliative care, going beyond theoretical information to advise practitioners on the most effective management of common symptoms and providing physical, psychological, and spiritual comfort to patients and families. The multidisciplinary focus of care is reflected by collaborative contributors and diverse authorship of an oncology/palliative care nurse practitioner, a physician, and a social worker.