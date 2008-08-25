Palliative Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323056748, 9781437721942

Palliative Medicine

1st Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: T. Walsh Augusto Caraceni Robin Fainsinger Kathleen Foley Paul Glare Cynthia Goh Mari Lloyd-Williams Juan Olarte Lukas Radbruch
eBook ISBN: 9781437721942
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 25th August 2008
Page Count: 1520
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

As a palliative medicine physician, you struggle every day to make your patients as comfortable as possible in the face of physically and psychologically devastating circumstances. This new reference equips you with all of today's best international approaches for meeting these complex and multifaceted challenges. In print and online, it brings you the world's most comprehensive, state-of-the-art coverage of your field. You'll find the answers to the most difficult questions you face every day...so you can provide every patient with the relief they need.

Key Features

  • Equips you to provide today's most effective palliation for terminal malignant diseases • end-stage renal, cardiovascular, respiratory, and liver disorders • progressive neurological conditions • and HIV/AIDS.
  • Covers your complete range of clinical challenges with in-depth discussions of patient evaluation and outcome assessment • ethical issues • communication • cultural and psychosocial issues • research in palliative medicine • principles of drug use • symptom control • nutrition • disease-modifying palliation • rehabilitation • and special interventions.
  • Helps you implement unparalleled expertise and global best practices with advice from a matchless international author team.
  • Provides in-depth guidance on meeting the specific needs of pediatric and geriatric patients.
  • Assists you in skillfully navigating professional issues in palliative medicine such as education and training • administration • and the role of allied health professionals.
  • Includes just enough pathophysiology so you can understand the "whys" of effective decision making, as well as the "how tos."
  • Offers a user-friendly, full-color layout for ease of reference, including color-coded topic areas, mini chapter outlines, decision trees, and treatment algorithms.
  • Comes with access to the complete contents of the book online, for convenient, rapid consultation from any computer.

Details

No. of pages:
1520
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437721942

About the Author

T. Walsh

Affiliations and Expertise

Harry R. Horvitz Chair in Palliative Medicine; Director, The Harry R. Horvitz Center for Palliative Medicine; Director, Home Care Services, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

Augusto Caraceni

Affiliations and Expertise

Director "Virgilio Floriani" Hospice Unit, National Cancer Institute, Milan, Italy

Robin Fainsinger

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Division of Palliative Care Medicine, Department of Oncology, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada

Kathleen Foley

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology, Neuroscience and Clinical Pharmacology, Weill Medical College of Cornell University; Attending Neurologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Paul Glare

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, University of Sydney; Head, Palliative Care, Sydney South West Area Health Service, Australia

Cynthia Goh

Affiliations and Expertise

Head, Department of Palliative Medicine, National Cancer Centre, Singapore

Mari Lloyd-Williams

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Academic Palliative and Supportive Care Studies Group, University of Liverpool; Professor, Liverpool PCT and Royal Liverpool Hospital, United Kingdom

Juan Olarte

Affiliations and Expertise

Head, Palliative Care Unit, Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Maranon, Madrid, Spain

Lukas Radbruch

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Eurpean Association for Palliative Care, Milano, Italy; Chair of Palliative Medicine, Aachen University, Aachen, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.