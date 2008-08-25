Palliative Medicine
1st Edition
Expert Consult: Online and Print
Description
As a palliative medicine physician, you struggle every day to make your patients as comfortable as possible in the face of physically and psychologically devastating circumstances. This new reference equips you with all of today's best international approaches for meeting these complex and multifaceted challenges. In print and online, it brings you the world's most comprehensive, state-of-the-art coverage of your field. You'll find the answers to the most difficult questions you face every day...so you can provide every patient with the relief they need.
Key Features
- Equips you to provide today's most effective palliation for terminal malignant diseases • end-stage renal, cardiovascular, respiratory, and liver disorders • progressive neurological conditions • and HIV/AIDS.
- Covers your complete range of clinical challenges with in-depth discussions of patient evaluation and outcome assessment • ethical issues • communication • cultural and psychosocial issues • research in palliative medicine • principles of drug use • symptom control • nutrition • disease-modifying palliation • rehabilitation • and special interventions.
- Helps you implement unparalleled expertise and global best practices with advice from a matchless international author team.
- Provides in-depth guidance on meeting the specific needs of pediatric and geriatric patients.
- Assists you in skillfully navigating professional issues in palliative medicine such as education and training • administration • and the role of allied health professionals.
- Includes just enough pathophysiology so you can understand the "whys" of effective decision making, as well as the "how tos."
- Offers a user-friendly, full-color layout for ease of reference, including color-coded topic areas, mini chapter outlines, decision trees, and treatment algorithms.
- Comes with access to the complete contents of the book online, for convenient, rapid consultation from any computer.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 25th August 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437721942
About the Author
T. Walsh
Affiliations and Expertise
Harry R. Horvitz Chair in Palliative Medicine; Director, The Harry R. Horvitz Center for Palliative Medicine; Director, Home Care Services, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
Augusto Caraceni
Affiliations and Expertise
Director "Virgilio Floriani" Hospice Unit, National Cancer Institute, Milan, Italy
Robin Fainsinger
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Division of Palliative Care Medicine, Department of Oncology, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada
Kathleen Foley
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology, Neuroscience and Clinical Pharmacology, Weill Medical College of Cornell University; Attending Neurologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Paul Glare
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, University of Sydney; Head, Palliative Care, Sydney South West Area Health Service, Australia
Cynthia Goh
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Department of Palliative Medicine, National Cancer Centre, Singapore
Mari Lloyd-Williams
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Academic Palliative and Supportive Care Studies Group, University of Liverpool; Professor, Liverpool PCT and Royal Liverpool Hospital, United Kingdom
Juan Olarte
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Palliative Care Unit, Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Maranon, Madrid, Spain
Lukas Radbruch
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Eurpean Association for Palliative Care, Milano, Italy; Chair of Palliative Medicine, Aachen University, Aachen, Germany