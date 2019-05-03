Palliative Medicine and Hospice Care, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 49-3

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, edited by Dr. Katherine J. Goldberg, focuses on Advances in Palliative Medicine. Article topics indlue: Pet Hospice Program at Colorado State University; Hospice Care Service at Michigan State University; Pain and Palliative Care Service at Angell Memorial Animal Hospital; Current topics in serious illness and palliative medicine: a curricular initiative at Cornell University; Development and use of the Serious Veterinary Illness Conversation Guide; Ethics of palliative medicine in veterinary patients; Overcoming obstacles to palliative care: what can we learn from our MD colleagues?; Caregiver burden and veterinary client mental health concerns; Capacities of animal patients: how cognitive ethology can (and should) inform palliative and end of life care; Palliative care challenges from the oncology service in a veterinary teaching hospital; Private practice oncology: viewpoint on end of life decision-making; Advances in pain management, palliative care applications; Advances in neurology, palliative care applications; Updates and advances in cognitive dysfunction; Perspectives on nutrition and feeding; Palliative care services at home: viewpoint from a multi-doctor practice; Objective exploration of euthanasia: what do (and don’t) we know about adverse effects?; Integrating a social worker into the veterinary team for palliative care and hospice; and Conflict management.