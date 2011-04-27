Palliative Care
2nd Edition
Core Skills and Clinical Competencies, Expert Consult Online and Print
Description
Find out all you need to know about providing high-quality care to patients with serious illnesses from the 2nd edition of Palliative Care: Core Skills and Clinical Competencies. Drs. Linda L. Emanuel and S. Lawrence Librach, leaders in the field, address the clinical, physical, psychological, cultural, and spiritual dimensions that are integral to the care of the whole patient. They give you a broad understanding of the core clinical skills and competencies needed to effectively approach patient assessment, care of special populations, symptom control, ethical issues, and more. Clearly written in a user-friendly, high-yield format with convenient online access, this resource is your ultimate guidebook to the burgeoning practice of palliative medicine.
Key Features
- Improve your pain management and symptom management skills with a better understanding of best practices in palliative care.
- Quickly review specific treatment protocols for both malignant and non-malignant illnesses, including HIV/AIDS, heart failure, renal failure, pulmonary disease, and neurodegenerative disease.
Better understand and manage the common and unique challenges associated with delivering palliative care in various social settings, such as the ICU, hospice, and the home; and to diverse populations, such as children, elders, and vulnerable members of society.
Table of Contents
1 Palliative Care: A Quiet Revolution in Patient Care
2 Comprehensive Assessment
3 Communication Skills
4 Negotiating Goals of Care: Changing Goals along the Trajectory of Illness
5 Prognostication
6 Multiple Symptoms and Multiple Illnesses
7 Pain
8 Nausea/Vomiting
9 Anorexia/Cachexia and Fatigue
10 Depression & Anxiety
11 Delirium
11 Constipation
12 Urinary Incontinence
13 Sexuality
14 Dyspnea
15 Working with Families
16 Wound Care
17 Loss, Bereavement, and Adaptation
18 Understanding and Respecting Cultural Differences
19 Dignity Therapy
20 Advance Care Planning
21 Responding to Requests for Euthanasia and Physician-Assisted Suicide
22 Withholding and Withdrawing Life-Sustaining Therapies
23 Last Hours of Living
24 Legal and Ethical Issues in the US
25 Hematology/Oncology
26 HIV/AIDS
27 Heart Failure
28 Kidney Failure
29 Gastrointestinal Malignancies
30 Neurodegenerative Diseases
31 Palliative Interventional Therapy
32 Care of Patients with Dementia (Delete content on incontinence and falls)
33 Pulmonary Palliative Medicine
34 Pediatric Palliative Care
35 Palliative Care in the Intensive Care Unit
36 Emergency Medicine and Palliative Care
37 Veterans and Vulnerable Populations
38 Treating Special Populations (chronic psych illnesses, homeless)
39 The Interdisciplinary Team
40 Palliative Care Nursing
41 Social Workers
42 Spiritual Care
43 Palliative Care in Long-Term Care Settings
44 Home Care
45 Integrating Palliative Care into Disease Management
46 Palliative Care Services and Programs (including new content on quality)
47 Physician and End of Life Care
48 The Economic Burden of End-of-Life Illness
49 Dealing with Economic Hardship/Impact
50 Palliative Care in Developing Countries
I Formulary
II Reimbursement Mechanisms
III Online Resources for Palliative & End of Life Care
Details
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 27th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437735970
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323246194
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437716191
About the Author
Linda Emanuel
Affiliations and Expertise
Buehler Professor of Medicine and Director, Buehler Center on Aging, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, Chicago, IL; Professor of Health Industry Management and Director, Ford Center on Global Citizenship’s Health Section, Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL
S. Lawrence Librach
Affiliations and Expertise
W. Gifford-Jones Professor in Pain Control and Palliative Care, University of Toronto, Director, Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care, Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto, Canada