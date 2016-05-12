Palliative Care and Medicine for Older People - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702071157

Palliative Care and Medicine for Older People

1st Edition

Key Articles from the Medicine journal

Editors: Derek Waller
eBook ISBN: 9780702071157
eBook ISBN: 9780702071249
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th May 2016
Description

Palliative Care and Medicine for Older People　is a new e-book in a collection of subject-themed e-books containing relevant key articles from Medicine. The e-books provide a perfect source of revision for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine and portfolio material for life-long learning.

As well as mapping to the UK Core Medical Training curriculum, these e-books also enable anyone with a short-term interest in a specific area to buy individual articles at a price-point that will give affordable access to all readers (from medical students to GPs and practitioners in related areas). The quality of user experience on mobiles, tablets and laptops will be an added bonus for learning on the move.

The whole board has been involved in the creation of this content and are therefore listed as authors on all the e-books. In addition we extend our warm thanks for their contribution to these e-books to the past Chairman Allister Vale (who stepped down from the board in 2015) and to John Mucklow, who stepped down in 2016.

Derek Waller, on behalf of the Editorial Board

About the journal

The parent journal (www.medicinejournal.co.uk) is a rolling, continuously updated review of clinical medicine over a 4-year cycle covering all the important topics for core medical training. Its Editorial Board comprises some of Europe’s most influential specialists. The journal’s articles are refreshed, updated, augmented or replaced as appropriate each time the subject is due for revision to provide a concise overview of knowledge and practice core to the curriculum. Each article is written by invited experts and overseen by the relevant subject specialist on the Board. A trainee representative on the Board ensures relevance and accessibility for exam candidates.

Key Features

Table of Contents

Section 1: Palliative care: introduction

Palliative care: Introduction

Changes in the world of palliative care

Section 2: Physical problems

Pain control

Interventional techniques for pain management in palliative care

Nausea and vomiting

Breathlessness in advanced disease

Psychiatric conditions in palliative medicine

Emergencies in palliative medicine

Palliative care in non-malignant disease

Orphan symptoms in palliative care

Care in the last hours and days of life

Section 3: Social and ethical issues

Spiritual and cultural issues at the end of life

Ethical issues in palliative care

Section 4: Reactions to loss

Reactions to loss

Section 5: Medicine in older adults

Principles of rehabilitation of older people

The physiology of ageing

Blackout and collapse

Delirium in hospitalized older adults

Diagnosis and management of dementia in older people

Dizziness in older adults

Falls

Identification and management of osteoporosis in older adults

Pain management in older adults

Practical advice for prescribing in old age

The frailty syndrome

Urinary incontinence in older people: an overview

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702071157
eBook ISBN:
9780702071249

About the Editor

Derek Waller

Derek G. Waller, BSc, DM, MBBS, FRCP, Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

