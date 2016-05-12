Palliative Care and Medicine for Older People
1st Edition
Key Articles from the Medicine journal
Description
Palliative Care and Medicine for Older People is a new e-book in a collection of subject-themed e-books containing relevant key articles from Medicine. The e-books provide a perfect source of revision for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine and portfolio material for life-long learning.
As well as mapping to the UK Core Medical Training curriculum, these e-books also enable anyone with a short-term interest in a specific area to buy individual articles at a price-point that will give affordable access to all readers (from medical students to GPs and practitioners in related areas). The quality of user experience on mobiles, tablets and laptops will be an added bonus for learning on the move.
The whole board has been involved in the creation of this content and are therefore listed as authors on all the e-books. In addition we extend our warm thanks for their contribution to these e-books to the past Chairman Allister Vale (who stepped down from the board in 2015) and to John Mucklow, who stepped down in 2016.
Derek Waller, on behalf of the Editorial Board
About the journal
The parent journal (www.medicinejournal.co.uk) is a rolling, continuously updated review of clinical medicine over a 4-year cycle covering all the important topics for core medical training. Its Editorial Board comprises some of Europe’s most influential specialists. The journal’s articles are refreshed, updated, augmented or replaced as appropriate each time the subject is due for revision to provide a concise overview of knowledge and practice core to the curriculum. Each article is written by invited experts and overseen by the relevant subject specialist on the Board. A trainee representative on the Board ensures relevance and accessibility for exam candidates.
Key Features
About the Medicine journal e-books
About the journal
Table of Contents
Section 1: Palliative care: introduction
Palliative care: Introduction
Changes in the world of palliative care
Section 2: Physical problems
Pain control
Interventional techniques for pain management in palliative care
Nausea and vomiting
Breathlessness in advanced disease
Psychiatric conditions in palliative medicine
Emergencies in palliative medicine
Palliative care in non-malignant disease
Orphan symptoms in palliative care
Care in the last hours and days of life
Section 3: Social and ethical issues
Spiritual and cultural issues at the end of life
Ethical issues in palliative care
Section 4: Reactions to loss
Reactions to loss
Section 5: Medicine in older adults
Principles of rehabilitation of older people
The physiology of ageing
Blackout and collapse
Delirium in hospitalized older adults
Diagnosis and management of dementia in older people
Dizziness in older adults
Falls
Identification and management of osteoporosis in older adults
Pain management in older adults
Practical advice for prescribing in old age
The frailty syndrome
Urinary incontinence in older people: an overview
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 12th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071157
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071249
About the Editor
Derek Waller
Derek G. Waller, BSc, DM, MBBS, FRCP, Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK