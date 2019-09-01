Palliative Care, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 46-3

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Drs. Alan R. Roth, Peter A. Selwyn, and Serife Eti, is devoted to Palliative Care. Articles in this important issue include: Introduction to Hospice and Palliative Care; Hospice for the Primary Care Physician; Pain Assessment and Management; Non-Pain Symptom Management; Communication Skills: Delivering Bad News, Conducting a Goals of Care Family Meeting, and Advance Care Planning; Psychosocial Issues and Bereavement; Ethical and Legal Considerations in End of Life Care; Cultural, Religious, and Spiritual Issues in Palliative Care; Palliative Care Approach to Chronic Diseases (CHF/COPD/ESLD/ESRD); Palliative Care in HIV/AIDS; Palliative Care in the Elderly (Dementia, Neurodegenerative Disorders, Functional Decline/Frailty); and Pediatric Palliative Care.