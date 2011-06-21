Palliative Care, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704972

Palliative Care, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 38-2

1st Edition

Authors: Serife Eti Karakas
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704972
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st June 2011
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Palliative care focuses on reducing the severity of disease symptoms in order to prevent and relieve suffering and to improve the quality of life for people facing serious, complex illness. Primary care providers are often the coordinators of palliative care and need to be well versed in all aspects of providing palliative care. This issue covers important topics in palliative care, such as prognosis, management of several end-stage diseases, and management of severe symptoms. The issue could be helpful to a physician studying for subspecialty certification in hospice and palliative medicine.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455704972

About the Authors

Serife Eti Karakas Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Montefiore Medical Center Bronx, NY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.