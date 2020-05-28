Palliative Care, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 104-3

This issue of Medical Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Eric Widera, is devoted to Palliative Care. Articles in this important issue include: Hospice and Palliative Care: An Overview; Goals of Care Conversations in Palliative Care: A Practical Guide; The Art and Science of Prognostication in Palliative Care; Recognizing and Managing Polypharmacy in Advanced Illness; Pain Management in those with Serious Illness; Management of Grief, Depression, and Suicidal Thoughts in those with Serious Illness; Management of Respiratory Symptoms in those with Serious Illness; Management of Gastrointestinal Symptoms in Advanced Illness; Management of Urgent Medical Conditions at the End of Life; Delirium at the End of Life; Options of Last Resort: Palliative Sedation, Physician Aid in Dying and Voluntary Cessation of Eating and Drinking; Cannabis for Symptom Management; and Self-care of Physicians Caring for Patients with Serious Illness.