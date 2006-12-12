Palliative and End-of-Life Care - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416030799, 9781455757411

Palliative and End-of-Life Care

2nd Edition

Clinical Practice Guidelines

Authors: Kim Kuebler Debra Heidrich Peg Esper
eBook ISBN: 9781455757411
eBook ISBN: 9780323078405
Paperback ISBN: 9781416030799
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 12th December 2006
Page Count: 592
Description

Palliative and End-of-Life Care, 2nd Edition provides clinicians with the guidelines and tools necessary to provide quality, evidenced-based care to patients with life-limiting illness. This text describes the care and management of patients with advanced disease throughout the disease trajectory, extending from diagnosis of advanced disease until death. Four units provide the general principles of palliative and end-of-life care, important concepts, advanced disease management, and clinical practice guidelines. Clinical practice guidelines offer in-depth discussions of the pathophysiology of 19 different symptoms, interventions for specific symptom management (including in-depth rationales), and suggestions for patient and family teaching.

Key Features

  • Defines dying as a normal, healthy process aided by the support of an interdisciplinary team.
  • Provides in-depth pathophysiology, assessment, and intervention information based upon the disease trajectory.
  • Highlights opportunities for patient and family teaching.
  • Describes psychosocial issues experienced by patients and their families.
  • Reviews uncomplicated and complicated grief and mourning, providing suggestions to help the family after a patient's death.
  • Includes case studies at the end of chapters to reinforce key concepts of compassionate care.

Table of Contents

General Principles in Palliative and End-of-Life Care

1. The Advanced Practice Nurse in Palliative Care

2. Palliative and End-of-Life Care

3. The Dying Process

Important Concepts in Palliative and End-of-Life Care

4. Advance Care Planning and End-of-Life Decision Making

5. Ethical Issues Surrounding Advanced Disease

6. Spiritual Care Across Cultures

7. Pharmacology

8. Sleep

9. Nutrition

Advanced Disease Management

10. Cardiovascular Disease

11. Pulmonary Disease

12. Hepatic Disease

13. Chronic Kidney Disease

14. Neurological Disease

15. Malignancies

16. HIV/AIDS

Clinical Practice Guidelines

17. Anxiety

18. Ascites

19. Bowel Obstruction

20. Cachexia and Anorexia

21. Constipation

22. Cough

23. Dehydration

24. Delirium/Acute Confusion

25. Depression

26. Diarrhea

27. Dyspnea

28. Fatigue

29. Hiccups

30. Lymphedema

31. Nausea and Vomiting

32. Pain

33. Palliative Care Emergencies

34. Pruritis

35. Ulcerative Lesions


Appendices

36. Caregiver Resources

37. Assessment Tools

Details

No. of pages:
592
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9781455757411
eBook ISBN:
9780323078405
Paperback ISBN:
9781416030799

About the Author

Kim Kuebler

Affiliations and Expertise

Adult Nurse Practitioner, Primary Care/Oncology/Palliative Care Private Practice, Adjuvant Therapies, Inc., Atlanta, GA, USA

Debra Heidrich

Affiliations and Expertise

Palliative Nurse Clinician, Bethesda North Hospital, TriHealth Inc., Cincinnati, OH, USA

Peg Esper

Affiliations and Expertise

Nurse Practitioner, Medical Oncology, University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center, Ann Arbor, MI, USA

