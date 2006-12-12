Palliative and End-of-Life Care
2nd Edition
Clinical Practice Guidelines
Description
Palliative and End-of-Life Care, 2nd Edition provides clinicians with the guidelines and tools necessary to provide quality, evidenced-based care to patients with life-limiting illness. This text describes the care and management of patients with advanced disease throughout the disease trajectory, extending from diagnosis of advanced disease until death. Four units provide the general principles of palliative and end-of-life care, important concepts, advanced disease management, and clinical practice guidelines. Clinical practice guidelines offer in-depth discussions of the pathophysiology of 19 different symptoms, interventions for specific symptom management (including in-depth rationales), and suggestions for patient and family teaching.
Key Features
- Defines dying as a normal, healthy process aided by the support of an interdisciplinary team.
- Provides in-depth pathophysiology, assessment, and intervention information based upon the disease trajectory.
- Highlights opportunities for patient and family teaching.
- Describes psychosocial issues experienced by patients and their families.
- Reviews uncomplicated and complicated grief and mourning, providing suggestions to help the family after a patient's death.
- Includes case studies at the end of chapters to reinforce key concepts of compassionate care.
Table of Contents
General Principles in Palliative and End-of-Life Care
1. The Advanced Practice Nurse in Palliative Care
2. Palliative and End-of-Life Care
3. The Dying Process
Important Concepts in Palliative and End-of-Life Care
4. Advance Care Planning and End-of-Life Decision Making
5. Ethical Issues Surrounding Advanced Disease
6. Spiritual Care Across Cultures
7. Pharmacology
8. Sleep
9. Nutrition
Advanced Disease Management
10. Cardiovascular Disease
11. Pulmonary Disease
12. Hepatic Disease
13. Chronic Kidney Disease
14. Neurological Disease
15. Malignancies
16. HIV/AIDS
Clinical Practice Guidelines
17. Anxiety
18. Ascites
19. Bowel Obstruction
20. Cachexia and Anorexia
21. Constipation
22. Cough
23. Dehydration
24. Delirium/Acute Confusion
25. Depression
26. Diarrhea
27. Dyspnea
28. Fatigue
29. Hiccups
30. Lymphedema
31. Nausea and Vomiting
32. Pain
33. Palliative Care Emergencies
34. Pruritis
35. Ulcerative Lesions
Appendices
36. Caregiver Resources
37. Assessment Tools
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 12th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757411
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323078405
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416030799
About the Author
Kim Kuebler
Affiliations and Expertise
Adult Nurse Practitioner, Primary Care/Oncology/Palliative Care Private Practice, Adjuvant Therapies, Inc., Atlanta, GA, USA
Debra Heidrich
Affiliations and Expertise
Palliative Nurse Clinician, Bethesda North Hospital, TriHealth Inc., Cincinnati, OH, USA
Peg Esper
Affiliations and Expertise
Nurse Practitioner, Medical Oncology, University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center, Ann Arbor, MI, USA