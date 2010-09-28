Palliative and End of Life Care, An Issue of Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718423, 9781455700462

Palliative and End of Life Care, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 45-3

1st Edition

Authors: Mimi Mahon
eBook ISBN: 9781455700462
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718423
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th September 2010
Description

This issue of Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Mimi Mahon, features subject topics such as: Understanding Children's Involvment in Medical Decision Making; Symptom Management at End of Life; Assessing respiratory distress when the patient can’t self-report; Barriers to Palliative Care, Legislative Issues; End Stage Liver Disease: Symptoms & Practice Implications; Dying children: Creating opportunities out of a “Last Chance”; Decision making in palliative care; Discussing a family member's serious illness: children's and families' perspectives; Living with cognitive impairments in Long Term Care: Palliative Care & End of Life implications; Withdrawal of Life-Sustaining Therapy; The patient and family perspectives: Living with cancer; Palliative care concepts in the sickle cell population.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455700462
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437718423

About the Authors

Mimi Mahon Author

