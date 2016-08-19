Palliative and End-of-Life Care, An Issue of Nursing Clinics of North America, Volume 51-3

The Guest Editors have secured top experts in the area of palliative care to write current and clinically relevant articles. Articles in this issue are devoted to: Caring for LGBT Populations; Integrating Palliative Care into Primary Care; Pain Management in the Cognitively Impaired; Pain Management in the Client with Substance Use Disorder; Rituals at End of Life; Death Bed Phenomena; Family Care During End of Life; Palliative Wound Care; Pet-Assisted Therapy in Palliative Care; Palliative Sedation: State of the Science. Readers will come away with the updated information they need to provide state-of-the-art palliative care to their patients.