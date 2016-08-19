Palliative and End-of-Life Care, An Issue of Nursing Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323462617, 9780323462822

Palliative and End-of-Life Care, An Issue of Nursing Clinics of North America, Volume 51-3

1st Edition

Authors: James Pace Dorothy Wholihan
eBook ISBN: 9780323462822
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323462617
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th August 2016
Description

The Guest Editors have secured top experts in the area of palliative care to write current and clinically relevant articles. Articles in this issue are devoted to: Caring for LGBT Populations; Integrating Palliative Care into Primary Care; Pain Management in the Cognitively Impaired; Pain Management in the Client with Substance Use Disorder; Rituals at End of Life; Death Bed Phenomena; Family Care During End of Life; Palliative Wound Care; Pet-Assisted Therapy in Palliative Care; Palliative Sedation: State of the Science. Readers will come away with the updated information they need to provide state-of-the-art palliative care to their patients.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323462822
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323462617

About the Authors

James Pace Author

Affiliations and Expertise

VA North TX Health Care System, Dallas, TX

Dorothy Wholihan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

New York University School of Nursing, New York, NY

