Palladium in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 20
1st Edition
A Guide for the Synthetic Chemist
Authors: Gordon Gribble Jie Jack Li
eBook ISBN: 9780080513485
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 7th November 2000
Page Count: 432
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 2000
- Published:
- 7th November 2000
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080513485
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Gordon Gribble Author
Gordon Gribble is the Dartmouth Professor of Chemistry at Dartmouth College, Hanover, USA. His research program covers several areas of organic chemistry, most of which involve synthesis, including novel indole chemistry, triterpenoid synthesis, DNA intercalation, and new synthetic methodology. Prof Gribble also has a deep interest in naturally occurring organohalogen compounds, and in the chemistry of wine and wine making.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH, USA
Jie Jack Li Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Pfizer Global Research and Development, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.