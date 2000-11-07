Palladium in Heterocyclic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080437057, 9780080513485

Palladium in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 20

1st Edition

A Guide for the Synthetic Chemist

Authors: Gordon Gribble Jie Jack Li
eBook ISBN: 9780080513485
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 7th November 2000
Page Count: 432
No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080513485

About the Authors

Gordon Gribble Author

Gordon Gribble is the Dartmouth Professor of Chemistry at Dartmouth College, Hanover, USA. His research program covers several areas of organic chemistry, most of which involve synthesis, including novel indole chemistry, triterpenoid synthesis, DNA intercalation, and new synthetic methodology. Prof Gribble also has a deep interest in naturally occurring organohalogen compounds, and in the chemistry of wine and wine making.

Department of Chemistry, Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH, USA

Jie Jack Li Author

Pfizer Global Research and Development, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA

