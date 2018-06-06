Palladium-Catalyzed Modification of Nucleosides, Nucleotides and Oligonucleotides
1st Edition
Description
Palladium-Catalyzed Modification of Nucleosides, Nucleotides and Oligonucleotides describes the procedures and protocols related to the modification of nucleosides, nucleotides and oligonucleotides via Pd-mediated cross-coupling processes. The book highlights the growing area of nucleic acid modification and how Pd-mediated coupling reactions can assist this development. Users will find key synthetic protocols for these reactions in this latest volume in the Latest Trends in Palladium Chemistry series. As most of the research in the field of antiviral agents has centered on the use of modified nucleosides that have exhibited promising activity, this book provides an up-to-date reference for both professionals in industry and other interested parties.
Key Features
- Provides synthetic routes for useful nucleoside molecules, information otherwise found only through time-consuming literature searches
- Covers metal-mediated and metal-catalyzed cross coupling processes of nucleosides and related compounds
- Includes Suzuki-Miyaura, Stille and Sonogashira reactions, as well as C-H bond functionalization
- Highlights the growing area of nucleic acid modification and how Pd-mediated coupling reactions can assist
Readership
Organic Chemists, Organometallic Chemists, Medicinal Chemists, Chemical Biologists, Molecular Biologists, and Cancer Biologists
Table of Contents
1. Future of Drug Discovery: Importance of modified nucleosides, Nucleotides and Oligonucleotides
2. Stille Cross-Coupling Reaction: Early years to the current state-of the art
3. Suzuki-Miyaura Cross-Coupling as a Synthetic Tool for Nucleoside and Nucleotide Modification
4. Sonogashira Cross-Coupling: Alkyne-modified Nucleosides and their Applications
5. Application of Heck Alkenylation Reaction in Modified Nucleoside Synthesis
6. Nucleosides Modification Using Buchwald-Hartwig Amination Reactions
7. Transition-Metal Catalyzed Modification of Nucleosides
8. C-H Bond Functionalisation Strategies for Modification of Nucleosides
9. Synthesis and applications of water soluble Pd-catalyst systems for introduction of C-C bond in nucleosides
10. Advances in application of Pd-mediated transformations in nucleotides and oligonucleotides
About the Editor
Anant Kapdi
Anant Kapdi studied chemistry at the University of Mumbai (MSc 2002) and York (MSc 2005; Dr. Ian J. S. Fairlamb). He completed his PhD in 2008 under the supervision of Dr. Fairlamb at York University, before starting postdoctoral work in the research group of Prof. Lutz Ackermann at the Georg-August-University Gottingen as an Alexander von Humboldt fellow. He returned to India in 2010 and was appointed as DST-SERC Fast Track Fellow (2011) and DST Inspire Faculty (2012) at the Institute of Chemical Technology before taking up UGC-FRP Assistant Professor position (2013). He has been a recipient of Alexander von Humboldt equipment grant as well as research cooperation grant. Recently, he was selected as the Young Associate of Maharashtra Academy of Sciences. The unifying theme of his research program is the development of Sustainable catalytic solutions for challenging synthetic problems.
Debabrata Maiti
Debabrata Maiti received his MSc in 2003 from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, and his PhD from Johns Hopkins University in 2008. He has taught at IIT since December 2010 and has been the recipient of several awards, including the NASI Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award (2013), IAS-Young Associate (2013), IIT Bombay-IRCC Young Scientist Award (2013), Thieme Chemistry Journal Award (2013), CRSI Young Scientist Award (2014), AVRA Young Scientist Award (2014), ISCB Young Scientist Award (2014), and INSA-Young Scientist Award (2014). His research interests include development of transition-metal mediated reactions and bioinspired catalysis.
Yogesh Sanghvi
Yogesh Sanghvi received his Ph.D. from National Chemical Laboratory and did his postdoctoral research at University of London with Professor C.B. Reese. He worked at ICN Pharmaceuticals for four years and then for fourteen years at Isis Pharmaceuticals. He is founder and president of Rasayan Inc., a company focused on all aspects of nucleic acid chemistry. He has authored over 160 research papers and is an inventor on more than 30 patents. His specific interests include design, synthesis, chemistry and biochemistry of novel carbohydrates, nucleosides, nucleotides, and oligonucleotides for their application in therapeutics, combinatorial chemistry and medical diagnostic research
