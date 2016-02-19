Paleotemperature Analysis, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Ancient Climates
Climate Today
Ancient Climates
Biological Indicators
Inorganic Indicators
Cold Climates
Hot Climates
The Carbonate Thermometer
Uniformitarianism
The Post-Silurian Climatic History of the Earth
Chapter 2 . The Isotopes of Oxygen As Climatic Indicators
Oxygen and Paleotemperatures
Carbonate-Water Equilibrium
Technical Problems
Chapter 3. The Sampling of Recent and Fossil Organisms
Belemnoidea
Phragmocone
Rostrum
Other Fossils
Chapter 4. Chemical Techniques
Thermal Decomposition of Carbonates
Acid Decomposition of Carbonates
Precipitation of Carbonate
Slow Formation of Carbonate Solids
Impurity Problems
Isotopic Exchange Experiments
Chapter 5. Mass Spectrometric Methods
Mass Spectrometry
Nier-Mckinney-Urey Type Machine
Inlet System
The Ion Source
The Analyzer Tube
The Collectors
The Balance Circuit
The Data Recorded
Conclusion
Chapter 6. Paleotemperature Scales
Mccrea's Carbonate Paleotemperature Scale
The Naidin, Teis and Chupakhin Scale
The Epstein, Buchsbaum, Lowenstam and Urey Carbonate-Water Isotopic Temperature Scales
Standards
Salinity
Average δ18O For Oceans
Relationship Between 18O Content and Salinity
Chapter 7. Magnesium and Strontium Concentrations
Magnesium and Strontium Contents
Magnesium
Strontium
History of Sea Water
18O/16O Ratios
Strontium and Magnesium
Recent and Fossil Samples
Chapter 8. Paleozoic Paleotemperatures
Devonian
Mississippian (Lower Carboniferous)
Permian
Carnarvon Basin, Lyons Group (Sakmarian)
Fitzroy Basin, Noon Kanbah Formation (Upper Artinskian)
The Moral of Eurydesma
Chapter 9. Jurassic Paleotemperatures
Europe
North America
East Greenland
Alaska
Canada
U.S.A
South America
Australia and New Guinea
India
Seasonal Variation Analyses
Chapter 10. Cretaceous Paleotemperatures
Introduction
Temperature Ranges
General Climatic Trends
Latitudinal Climatic Gradients
Shifts of Isotherms
Chapter 11. Tertiary and Pleistocene Paleotemperatures
Tertiary
Pleistocene
Corrections For Oxygen Isotope Data
Methods of Age Dating
Causes of Ice Ages
Further Pleistocene Core and Macrofossil Work
Absolute Chronology of Human Evolution
Chapter 12. Oxygen-18/Oxygen-16 Measurements On Recent Organisms
Temperature Conditions On Bermuda Platform
Depth Habitats of Some Pelagic Foraminifera
Isotopic Composition of Some Recent Marine Organisms
Addendum
Phosphate Thermometry
Future Prospects
Appendix 1. Method of Preparation of 100% Phosphoric Acid
Appendix 2. Correction Factors For Mass-Spectrometric Analysis of C02
Appendix 3. Average Ocean Water, Smow and The PDB-1 Standard
Appendix 4. Additional Standards
Appendix 5. Seasonal Analyses On Jurassic Belemnoidea
Appendix 6. The Aptian In The Devoluy
Final Note
References
Index
Description
Methods in Geochemistry and Geophysics, 2: Paleotemperature Analysis focuses on the paleotemperature-analytical method, including the use of oxygen isotopes in carbonate analysis and in advancing knowledge on paleoclimates.
The manuscript first offers information on the isotopes of oxygen as climatic indicators and sampling of fossil organisms, as well as oxygen and paleotemperatures, belemnoidea, and other fossils. The book also ponders on chemical techniques and mass spectrometric methods. Discussions focus on thermal and acid decomposition of carbonates, slow formation of carbonate solids, precipitation of carbonate, and mass spectrometry.
The text examines paleotemperature scales and magnesium and strontium concentrations. Topics include salinity, standards, magnesium and strontium contents, history of sea water, and Mccrea's carbonate paleotemperature scale. The publication also takes a look at paleozoic, Jurassic, cretaceous, and tertiary and Pleistocene paleotemperatures.
The publication is a dependable reference for readers interested in paleotemperatures.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483275062