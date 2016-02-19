Paleontology and Neontology of Cephalopods examines information that throws new light on the evolution of coleoids. This book is part of a multivolume work, The Mollusca, which attempts to provide comprehensive treatment of major areas of molluscan research. The Mollusca is intended to serve several disciplines—zoology, biochemistry, physiology, and paleontology. It will prove useful to researchers and to all others with interests in mollusks. The book begins with a review of the main features of cephalopod evolution. This is followed by separate chapters on the evolution of the gladius in coleoids; the buccal mass of Cephalopoda; beaks of living coleoid Cephalopoda; cephalopod hooks; statoliths of cephalopods; buoyancy and locomotion in recent cephalopods; and evolution of the cephalopod brain and cephalopod statocyst. Subsequent chapters deal with the photophore structure and evolution within the Enoploteuthinae; the interrelationships of genera within the Ommastrephidae; evolutionary pathways traversed by the cephalopod family Cranchiidae; the cephalopod fauna of the European Mediterranean; and the evolution of recent cephalopods.

Table of Contents



General Preface

Preface

Dedication

Contents of Other Volumes

1. Introduction

2. Main Features of Cephalopod Evolution

I. Introduction

II. Generalities about Fossil Cephalopods

III. Classification of Fossil Cephalopods

IV. The Oldest Cephalopods

V. The Wanwankou Explosion

VI. The Eclipse of the Cephalopods in the Latest Cambrian and Their Early Ordovician Revival

VII. The Arenigian (Middle Canadian) Explosion

VIII. Middle Ordovician Acme

IX. Post-Middle Ordovician Patterns

X. Origin of Ammonoids

XI. Later Paleozoic Cephalopods

XII. Mesozoic Patterns

XIII. Fossil Coleoidea

XIV. Responses to the Buoyancy Problem

XV. Crises in Cephalopod Evolution

References

3. Fossil "Octopods" — A Critical Review

I. Introduction

II. Fossil Specimens

III. Discussion

IV. Summary and Perspectives

References

4. The Gladius in Coleoid (Cephalopoda) Evolution

I. Introduction

II. Early Coleoids

III. Archaic "Squids"

IV. Plesioteuthis: The First Modern Squid?

V. The Gladius in Recent Teuthids

VI. Evolution of Recent Teuthid Diversity

References

5. The Buccal Mass of Fossil and Recent Cephalopoda

I. Introduction

II. Mouthparts of Recent Cephalopoda

III. Mouthparts of Fossil Cephalopoda

IV. Discussion

V. Summary and Perspectives

References

6. Beaks of Living Coleoid Cephalopoda

I. Introduction

II. Evolution of Structural Features

III. Evolution of Shape

IV. Conclusions

V. Summary and Perspectives

References

7. Cephalopod Hooks, Both Recent and Fossil

I. Introduction

II. Fossil Hooks

III. Hooks of Recent Coleoids

IV. Evolution of the Hook

V. Discussion

VI. Summary and Perspectives

References

8. Statoliths of Fossil Coleoid Cephalopods

I. Introduction

II. General Description

III. Cenozoic Statoliths

IV. Jurassic Statoliths

V. General Conclusions

VI. Summary and Perspectives

References

9. Statoliths from Living Species of Cephalopods and Evolution

I. Introduction

II. Statolith Structure and Form

III. Variation in Shape of the Decapod Statolith

IV. Function and Form

V. Evolution of Statoliths

VI. Summary and Perspectives

References

10. Cephalopod Development and Evolutionary Concepts

I. Introduction

II. Process of Development

III. Homologies with Other Mollusca

IV. Conclusions

References

11. Evolution of Buoyancy and Locomotion in Recent Cephalopods

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Maintaining Position in Midwater

III. Evolution

IV. Conclusions

V. Summary and Perspectives

References

12. Evolution of the Cephalopod Brain

I. Introduction

II. Structure and Function

III. Evolution of the Cephalopod Brain

References

13. Evolution of the Cephalopod Statocyst

I. Introduction

II. Structure and Function

III. Evolution of Statocysts

References

14. Photophore Structure and Evolution within the Enoploteuthinae (Cephalopoda)

I. Introduction

II. Structure of Integumental Photophores

III. Discussion

IV. Summary and Perspectives

References

15. Evolution and Phylogenetic Relationships of Deep-Sea Octopods (Cirrata and Incirrata)

I. Introduction

II. Modifications for Life in the Deep Sea

III. The Cirrates

IV. The Incirrates

V. General Evolutionary Considerations

References

16. Generic Interrelationships within the Ommastrephidae (Cephalopoda)

I. Introduction

II. Selected Characters

III. Discussion

References

17. Evolution of the Cephalopod Family Cranchiidae (Oegopsida)

I. Introduction

II. Intergeneric Relationships

III. Biogeography

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

18. Mediterranean Cephalopod Fauna

I. Introduction

II. Gross Morphology of the Mediterranean and Fauna Exchange

III. Numerical Representation of Cephalopod Taxa in the Mediterranean

IV. Species Records and Geographic Distribution

V. Origins and Dispersion of the Fauna

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

19. Evolution of Recent Cephalopods — A Brief Review

I. Introduction

II. The Major Groups

III. Family Relationships

IV. Subfamily Relationships

V. Conclusions and Prospects

References

Index to Genera

Subject Index

