Paleontology and Neontology of Cephalopods
1st Edition
Description
Paleontology and Neontology of Cephalopods examines information that throws new light on the evolution of coleoids. This book is part of a multivolume work, The Mollusca, which attempts to provide comprehensive treatment of major areas of molluscan research. The Mollusca is intended to serve several disciplines—zoology, biochemistry, physiology, and paleontology. It will prove useful to researchers and to all others with interests in mollusks. The book begins with a review of the main features of cephalopod evolution. This is followed by separate chapters on the evolution of the gladius in coleoids; the buccal mass of Cephalopoda; beaks of living coleoid Cephalopoda; cephalopod hooks; statoliths of cephalopods; buoyancy and locomotion in recent cephalopods; and evolution of the cephalopod brain and cephalopod statocyst. Subsequent chapters deal with the photophore structure and evolution within the Enoploteuthinae; the interrelationships of genera within the Ommastrephidae; evolutionary pathways traversed by the cephalopod family Cranchiidae; the cephalopod fauna of the European Mediterranean; and the evolution of recent cephalopods.
Table of Contents
General Preface
Preface
Dedication
Contents of Other Volumes
1. Introduction
2. Main Features of Cephalopod Evolution
I. Introduction
II. Generalities about Fossil Cephalopods
III. Classification of Fossil Cephalopods
IV. The Oldest Cephalopods
V. The Wanwankou Explosion
VI. The Eclipse of the Cephalopods in the Latest Cambrian and Their Early Ordovician Revival
VII. The Arenigian (Middle Canadian) Explosion
VIII. Middle Ordovician Acme
IX. Post-Middle Ordovician Patterns
X. Origin of Ammonoids
XI. Later Paleozoic Cephalopods
XII. Mesozoic Patterns
XIII. Fossil Coleoidea
XIV. Responses to the Buoyancy Problem
XV. Crises in Cephalopod Evolution
References
3. Fossil "Octopods" — A Critical Review
I. Introduction
II. Fossil Specimens
III. Discussion
IV. Summary and Perspectives
References
4. The Gladius in Coleoid (Cephalopoda) Evolution
I. Introduction
II. Early Coleoids
III. Archaic "Squids"
IV. Plesioteuthis: The First Modern Squid?
V. The Gladius in Recent Teuthids
VI. Evolution of Recent Teuthid Diversity
References
5. The Buccal Mass of Fossil and Recent Cephalopoda
I. Introduction
II. Mouthparts of Recent Cephalopoda
III. Mouthparts of Fossil Cephalopoda
IV. Discussion
V. Summary and Perspectives
References
6. Beaks of Living Coleoid Cephalopoda
I. Introduction
II. Evolution of Structural Features
III. Evolution of Shape
IV. Conclusions
V. Summary and Perspectives
References
7. Cephalopod Hooks, Both Recent and Fossil
I. Introduction
II. Fossil Hooks
III. Hooks of Recent Coleoids
IV. Evolution of the Hook
V. Discussion
VI. Summary and Perspectives
References
8. Statoliths of Fossil Coleoid Cephalopods
I. Introduction
II. General Description
III. Cenozoic Statoliths
IV. Jurassic Statoliths
V. General Conclusions
VI. Summary and Perspectives
References
9. Statoliths from Living Species of Cephalopods and Evolution
I. Introduction
II. Statolith Structure and Form
III. Variation in Shape of the Decapod Statolith
IV. Function and Form
V. Evolution of Statoliths
VI. Summary and Perspectives
References
10. Cephalopod Development and Evolutionary Concepts
I. Introduction
II. Process of Development
III. Homologies with Other Mollusca
IV. Conclusions
References
11. Evolution of Buoyancy and Locomotion in Recent Cephalopods
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Maintaining Position in Midwater
III. Evolution
IV. Conclusions
V. Summary and Perspectives
References
12. Evolution of the Cephalopod Brain
I. Introduction
II. Structure and Function
III. Evolution of the Cephalopod Brain
References
13. Evolution of the Cephalopod Statocyst
I. Introduction
II. Structure and Function
III. Evolution of Statocysts
References
14. Photophore Structure and Evolution within the Enoploteuthinae (Cephalopoda)
I. Introduction
II. Structure of Integumental Photophores
III. Discussion
IV. Summary and Perspectives
References
15. Evolution and Phylogenetic Relationships of Deep-Sea Octopods (Cirrata and Incirrata)
I. Introduction
II. Modifications for Life in the Deep Sea
III. The Cirrates
IV. The Incirrates
V. General Evolutionary Considerations
References
16. Generic Interrelationships within the Ommastrephidae (Cephalopoda)
I. Introduction
II. Selected Characters
III. Discussion
References
17. Evolution of the Cephalopod Family Cranchiidae (Oegopsida)
I. Introduction
II. Intergeneric Relationships
III. Biogeography
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
18. Mediterranean Cephalopod Fauna
I. Introduction
II. Gross Morphology of the Mediterranean and Fauna Exchange
III. Numerical Representation of Cephalopod Taxa in the Mediterranean
IV. Species Records and Geographic Distribution
V. Origins and Dispersion of the Fauna
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
19. Evolution of Recent Cephalopods — A Brief Review
I. Introduction
II. The Major Groups
III. Family Relationships
IV. Subfamily Relationships
V. Conclusions and Prospects
References
Index to Genera
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 28th January 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483275529