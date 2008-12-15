Paleobotany
2nd Edition
The Biology and Evolution of Fossil Plants
Description
This book provides up-to-date coverage of fossil plants from Precambrian life to flowering plants, including fungi and algae. It begins with a discussion of geologic time, how organisms are preserved in the rock record, and how organisms are studied and interpreted and takes the student through all the relevant uses and interpretations of fossil plants. With new chapters on additional flowering plant families, paleoecology and the structure of ancient plant communities, fossil plants as proxy records for paleoclimate, new methodologies used in phylogenetic reconstruction and the addition of new fossil plant discoveries since 1993, this book provides the most comprehensive account of the geologic history and evolution of microbes, algae, fungi, and plants through time.
Key Features
Major revision of a 1993 classic reference
Lavishly illustrated with 1,800 images and user friendly for use by paleobotanists, biologists, geologists and other related scientists
Includes an expanded glossary with an extensive up-to-date bibliography and a comprehensive index
Provides extensive coverage of fungi and other microbes, and major groups of land plants both living and extinct
Readership
Plant biologists; paleobotanists; botanists; researchers in palaeoclimatology, palaeoecology, palaeontology and systematic biology.
Table of Contents
Preface; Introduction to paleobotany, how plant fossils form; Precambrian life - fungi, bacteria, and lichens; Fungi; Algae; Bryophytes; The move to the land- introduction to vascular plant morphology and anatomy; Organography; Early land plants with conducting tissue; Lycophyta; Sphenophytes; Ferns and early fernlike plants; Progymnosperms; Paleozoic seed ferns; Mesozoic seed ferns; Paleozoic and mesozoic foliage; Cycadophytes; Ginkgophytes; Gymnosperms with obscure affinities; Cordaites; Conifers; Flowering plants; Interactions between plants and animals; Appendix 1 - classification of organisms; glossary; bibliography; index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 15th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080557830
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123739728
About the Author
Edith Taylor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Kansas, Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, Lawrence, KS USA
Thomas Taylor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Kansas, Lawrence, USA
Michael Krings
Bayerische Staatssammlung für, Paläontologie und Geologie,Munich, Germany
Affiliations and Expertise
Bavarian State Collection for Palaeontology and Geology (SNSB-BSPG) in Munich, Germany; Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich, Munich, Germany
Reviews
"A splendid gift for anyone interested in the evolution of terrestrial life. By opening the door to a diversity of ideas, the authors turned what could have been a gaping void into an agenda for many a lab meeting or conference session. Taylor, Taylor, and Krings provide the most accurate, useful, and well-illustrated comprehensive account of fossil plants now in print. Their new edition has caught up with recent discoveries and the progress of thoughts about plant evolution. It points the way toward the most promising avenues for future research."
-SCIENCE
“A colossal revision … with 2139, mostly color figures, this dynamite book by TNT & al. reflects the explosive growth and immense influence of paleobotany in recent decades.”
-TAXON