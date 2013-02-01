PAKs, RAC/CDC42 (p21)-activated Kinases

This book covers a variety of cutting-edge basic and clinical PAK research ranging from laboratory benches to hospital beds. The goal of this book is to inspire not only biomedical research scientists and university students, but also a variety of patients who suffer from PAK-dependent diseases and clinical doctors who try to cure or delay these PAK-dependent diseases.

This book consists of 9 chapters which deal with different aspects of this kinase. These chapters are written by more than two dozen world-leading PAK experts. Each of these will provide updated biomedical information as well as future insight to a wide range of readers who are interested in this unique kinase and both its pathological and physiological roles as well as its functional evolution from its ancestral origins.