PAKs, RAC/CDC42 (p21)-activated Kinases
1st Edition
Towards the Cure of Cancer and Other PAK-dependent Diseases
Description
This book covers a variety of cutting-edge basic and clinical PAK research ranging from laboratory benches to hospital beds. The goal of this book is to inspire not only biomedical research scientists and university students, but also a variety of patients who suffer from PAK-dependent diseases and clinical doctors who try to cure or delay these PAK-dependent diseases.
This book consists of 9 chapters which deal with different aspects of this kinase. These chapters are written by more than two dozen world-leading PAK experts. Each of these will provide updated biomedical information as well as future insight to a wide range of readers who are interested in this unique kinase and both its pathological and physiological roles as well as its functional evolution from its ancestral origins.
Key Features
- This publication will be the very first book ever published solely focused on PAK family kinases.
- Each chapter deals with the latest progress in PAK research written by a leading PAK expert with his or her own ideas and insight.
- Each chapter of this book has been written in such a way that clinical doctors who seek the effective cure of these formidable diseases, in addition to research scientists and biomedical students will value this book.
- This book describes in detail a number of PAK blockers which would be potentially useful for the therapy of these PAK-dependent diseases, and some of them are indeed available on the market inexpensively, without any side effect.
Readership
This book will be of interest to pharmaceutical scientists and other biomedical research scientists, clinical doctors and even patients who suffer from PAK-dependent diseases.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Introduction: Pushing the Boundary Toward Clinical Application: After 35 Years, PAK Research Comes of Age
Acknowledgments
References
1. Functional Maturation of PAKs from Unicellular to Multicellular Organisms
Abbreviations
1.1 Introduction
1.2 MIHCKs/PAKs and Myosin I in Unicellular Acanthamoeba and Multicellular Dictyostelium
1.3 PAK Evolution Among Metazoans (Unicellular Versus Multicellular)
1.4 PIX in Fruit Fly Drosophila and Nematode C. elegans
1.5 FYN/ETK-Dependent Activation of PAK1
1.6 Evolution of Merlin, Nischarin, and LBK1 (PAK Inhibitors)
1.7 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgment
References
2. Oncogenicity of PAKs and Their Substrates
Abbreviations
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Loss of Contact Inhibition of Growth
2.3 Serum-Independent Growth
2.4 Anchorage-Independent Growth
2.5 Tumor-Induced Angiogenesis
2.6 Metastasis/Invasion
2.7 PAK1/PAK4-Dependent Solid Tumors
2.8 Oncogenic Targets of PAKs
2.9 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
3. Natural or Synthetic Therapeutics That Block PAKs
Abbreviations
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Synthetic Chemical Therapeutics
3.3 Natural PAK1 Blockers
3.4 PAK1 Blockers = AMPK Activators
Acknowledgments
References
4. PAK1–3 in Infectious Diseases
4.1 Malaria Infection
4.2 Enterobacterial Infection
4.3 Viral Infection
Acknowledgments
References
5. PAK1 in Brain Diseases or Disorders
Abbreviations
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Tumorigenesis: NF, TSC, Retinoblastoma, and Gliomas
5.3 Epilepsy
5.4 Mental Retardation
5.5 Schizophrenia
5.6 Depression
References
6. PAK1 in Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s Diseases
Abbreviations
6.1 Alzheimer’s Disease
6.2 Huntington’s Disease
Acknowledgments
References
7. PAK1 Controls the Lifespan
Abbreviations
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Snell Dwarf Mice
7.3 RAC-Deficient Drosophila
7.4 PAK1 Blockers Extend the Lifespan of Tiny Animals
7.5 Crosstalk Between PI-3 kinase-PAK1 and TOR-S6K Signaling Pathways
7.6 The Nematode Caenorhabditis japonica as a Quicker Animal Model for Elixir Screening
7.7 Antiaging (Methuselah) Venture
Acknowledgments
References
8. 3D Structure and Physiological Regulation of PAKs
8.1 The PAK Family of Protein Kinases
8.2 Structural Mechanisms of PAK Regulation
8.3 Alternative Mechanisms Leading to PAK Activation
8.4 PAK Substrate Specificity and Downstream Signaling Events
Acknowledgments
References
Epilogue: “Lateral Thinking” Is the Key to a Great Leap in Biomedical Sciences
References
About the Authors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 1st February 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124072107
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124071988
About the Editor
Hiroshi Maruta
Reviews
"Here neurologists and other biomedical researchers explain in some detail how PAKs — particularly the oncogenic kinases PAK1 and PAK4 and their blockers — may control various aspects of life and health, and how mammalian PAKs have functionally evolved from their ancestral origins in unicellular organisms such as yeast and amoebas through a series of mutations over millions of years."--Reference and Research Book News, August 2013