PAKs, RAC/CDC42 (p21)-activated Kinases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124071988, 9780124072107

PAKs, RAC/CDC42 (p21)-activated Kinases

1st Edition

Towards the Cure of Cancer and Other PAK-dependent Diseases

Editors: Hiroshi Maruta
eBook ISBN: 9780124072107
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124071988
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2013
Page Count: 276
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
68.99
58.64
107.23
91.15
99.95
84.96
75.95
64.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
107.23
91.15
99.95
84.96
60.99
51.84
75.95
64.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book covers a variety of cutting-edge basic and clinical PAK research ranging from laboratory benches to hospital beds. The goal of this book is to inspire not only biomedical research scientists and university students, but also a variety of patients who suffer from PAK-dependent diseases and clinical doctors who try to cure or delay these PAK-dependent diseases.

This book consists of 9 chapters which deal with different aspects of this kinase. These chapters are written by more than two dozen world-leading PAK experts. Each of these will provide updated biomedical information as well as future insight to a wide range of readers who are interested in this unique kinase and both its pathological and physiological roles as well as its functional evolution from its ancestral origins.

Key Features

  • This publication will be the very first book ever published solely focused on PAK family kinases.
  • Each chapter deals with the latest progress in PAK research written by a leading PAK expert with his or her own ideas and insight.  
  • Each chapter of this book has been written in such a way that clinical doctors who seek the effective cure of these formidable diseases, in addition to research scientists and biomedical students will value this book.
  • This book describes in detail a number of PAK blockers which would be potentially useful for the therapy of these PAK-dependent diseases, and some of them are indeed available on the market inexpensively, without any side effect.

Readership

This book will be of interest to pharmaceutical scientists and other biomedical research scientists, clinical doctors and even patients who suffer from PAK-dependent diseases.

Table of Contents

List of Contributors

Introduction: Pushing the Boundary Toward Clinical Application: After 35 Years, PAK Research Comes of Age

Acknowledgments

References

1. Functional Maturation of PAKs from Unicellular to Multicellular Organisms

Abbreviations

1.1 Introduction

1.2 MIHCKs/PAKs and Myosin I in Unicellular Acanthamoeba and Multicellular Dictyostelium

1.3 PAK Evolution Among Metazoans (Unicellular Versus Multicellular)

1.4 PIX in Fruit Fly Drosophila and Nematode C. elegans

1.5 FYN/ETK-Dependent Activation of PAK1

1.6 Evolution of Merlin, Nischarin, and LBK1 (PAK Inhibitors)

1.7 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgment

References

2. Oncogenicity of PAKs and Their Substrates

Abbreviations

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Loss of Contact Inhibition of Growth

2.3 Serum-Independent Growth

2.4 Anchorage-Independent Growth

2.5 Tumor-Induced Angiogenesis

2.6 Metastasis/Invasion

2.7 PAK1/PAK4-Dependent Solid Tumors

2.8 Oncogenic Targets of PAKs

2.9 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

3. Natural or Synthetic Therapeutics That Block PAKs

Abbreviations

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Synthetic Chemical Therapeutics

3.3 Natural PAK1 Blockers

3.4 PAK1 Blockers = AMPK Activators

Acknowledgments

References

4. PAK1–3 in Infectious Diseases

4.1 Malaria Infection

4.2 Enterobacterial Infection

4.3 Viral Infection

Acknowledgments

References

5. PAK1 in Brain Diseases or Disorders

Abbreviations

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Tumorigenesis: NF, TSC, Retinoblastoma, and Gliomas

5.3 Epilepsy

5.4 Mental Retardation

5.5 Schizophrenia

5.6 Depression

References

6. PAK1 in Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s Diseases

Abbreviations

6.1 Alzheimer’s Disease

6.2 Huntington’s Disease

Acknowledgments

References

7. PAK1 Controls the Lifespan

Abbreviations

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Snell Dwarf Mice

7.3 RAC-Deficient Drosophila

7.4 PAK1 Blockers Extend the Lifespan of Tiny Animals

7.5 Crosstalk Between PI-3 kinase-PAK1 and TOR-S6K Signaling Pathways

7.6 The Nematode Caenorhabditis japonica as a Quicker Animal Model for Elixir Screening

7.7 Antiaging (Methuselah) Venture

Acknowledgments

References

8. 3D Structure and Physiological Regulation of PAKs

8.1 The PAK Family of Protein Kinases

8.2 Structural Mechanisms of PAK Regulation

8.3 Alternative Mechanisms Leading to PAK Activation

8.4 PAK Substrate Specificity and Downstream Signaling Events

Acknowledgments

References

Epilogue: “Lateral Thinking” Is the Key to a Great Leap in Biomedical Sciences

References

About the Authors

Details

No. of pages:
276
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780124072107
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124071988

About the Editor

Hiroshi Maruta

Reviews

"Here neurologists and other biomedical researchers explain in some detail how PAKs — particularly the oncogenic kinases PAK1 and PAK4 and their blockers — may control various aspects of life and health, and how mammalian PAKs have functionally evolved from their ancestral origins in unicellular organisms such as yeast and amoebas through a series of mutations over millions of years."--Reference and Research Book News, August 2013

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.