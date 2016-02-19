Paired-Associates Learning
1st Edition
The Role of Meaningfulness, Similarity, and Familiarization
Description
Paired-Associates Learning: The Role of Meaningfulness, Similarity, and Familiarization focuses on the role of meaningfulness, similarity, and familiarization of stimuli in paired-associates (PA) learning. The book illustrates the problems, methods, findings, and theoretical implications of research findings.
The book first offers information on scalings of meaningfulness, theoretical analyses, and meaningfulness in PA learning. Discussions focus on rationale and general objectives, designs of experiments, techniques, construction and use of lists, and overview and specific analyses. The text then examines similarity and familiarization, including scalings, effects of similarity on acquisition and backward recall, familiarization and transfer, and effects of familiarization.
The manuscript ponders on meaning and association and summary, significance, and suggestions. Topics include theoretical analyses and significance of empirical findings and conclusions, acquired-distinctiveness training, number of and associations among elements, induction of meaning and meaningfulness, and response-mediated associations.
The publication is a dependable reference for researchers interested in paired-associates learning.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Rationale and General Objectives
Subsequent Chapters
Designs of Experiments
Abbreviations
Chapter 2 Scalings of Meaningfulness
Techniques
Results
Further Areas for Research
Chapter 3 Meaningfulness in Paired-Associates Learning
Construction and Use of Lists
Results
Chapter 4 Theoretical Analyses
Overview and Specific Analyses
Approaches
Chapter 5 Similarity
Scalings
Effects of Similarity on Acquisition and Backward Recall
Chapter 6 Familiarization
Techniques
Familiarization and Transfer
Effects of Familiarization
Chapter 7 Meaning and Association
Acquired-Distinctiveness Training
Induction of Meaning and Meaningfulness
Response-Mediated Associations
Number of and Association among Elements
Summary
Chapter 8 Summary, Significance, and Suggestions
Summary
Theoretical Analyses and Significance of Empirical Findings and Conclusions
Suggestions
Appendix
Experiment 1. Acquisition and Retention of Unmixed Lists as Functions of Similarity of Stimulus Members, Meaningfulness and Similarity of Response Members, and %ORM
Experiment 2. Acquisition of Unmixed Lists Administered to Subjects in Groups as Functions of Meaningfulness and Similarity of Stimulus and Response Members and of %ORM
Experiment 3. Acquisition of Unmixed Lists Administered to Subjects in Groups as Functions of Meaningfulness and Similarity of Stimulus and Response Members, Familiarization of Response Members, and %ORM
Experiment 4. Acquisition of Unmixed Lists Administered to Subjects in Groups as Functions of Meaningfulness of Stimulus and Response Members and of Similarity of Meaning-Ease of Learning of Pairs of Stimuli
Experiment 5. Acquisition of Partly Mixed Lists Administered to Subjects in Groups as Functions of Meaningfulness-Similarity of Stimulus Members and Meaningfulness and Similarity of Response Members
Experiment 6. Acquisition of Partly Mixed Lists Administered to Subjects in Groups as Functions of Meaningfulness, Similarity, and Familiarization of Stimulus and Response Members
Experiment 7. Acquisition of Unmixed Lists Presented under Recall and Anticipation Formats as Functions of Meaningfulness of Stimulus and Response Members
Experiment 8. Acquisition of Unmixed Lists Presented under Recall and Anticipation Formats as Functions of Similarity of Stimulus and Response Members
Experiment 9. Acquisition of Mixed Lists Presented under Recall and Anticipation Formats as Functions of Meaningfulness of Stimulus and Response Members, Length of List, and Whole or Part-Whole Presentation
Experiment 10. Acquisition of Mixed Lists Presented under Recall and Anticipation Formats as Functions of Similarity of Stimulus and Response Members, Length of List, and Whole or Part-Whole Presentation
Experiment 11. Replication of Experiment
Experiment 12. Acquisition of Mixed Lists as Functions of Percentages of Occurrence of Stimulus Members and Response Members, Meaningfulness of Stimulus Members, and Meaningfulness of Response Members
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483274386