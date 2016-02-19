Paired-Associates Learning: The Role of Meaningfulness, Similarity, and Familiarization focuses on the role of meaningfulness, similarity, and familiarization of stimuli in paired-associates (PA) learning. The book illustrates the problems, methods, findings, and theoretical implications of research findings.

The book first offers information on scalings of meaningfulness, theoretical analyses, and meaningfulness in PA learning. Discussions focus on rationale and general objectives, designs of experiments, techniques, construction and use of lists, and overview and specific analyses. The text then examines similarity and familiarization, including scalings, effects of similarity on acquisition and backward recall, familiarization and transfer, and effects of familiarization.

The manuscript ponders on meaning and association and summary, significance, and suggestions. Topics include theoretical analyses and significance of empirical findings and conclusions, acquired-distinctiveness training, number of and associations among elements, induction of meaning and meaningfulness, and response-mediated associations.

The publication is a dependable reference for researchers interested in paired-associates learning.