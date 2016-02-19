Paired-Associates Learning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483229300, 9781483274386

Paired-Associates Learning

1st Edition

The Role of Meaningfulness, Similarity, and Familiarization

Authors: Albert E. Goss Calvin F. Nodine
eBook ISBN: 9781483274386
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 368
Description

Paired-Associates Learning: The Role of Meaningfulness, Similarity, and Familiarization focuses on the role of meaningfulness, similarity, and familiarization of stimuli in paired-associates (PA) learning. The book illustrates the problems, methods, findings, and theoretical implications of research findings.

The book first offers information on scalings of meaningfulness, theoretical analyses, and meaningfulness in PA learning. Discussions focus on rationale and general objectives, designs of experiments, techniques, construction and use of lists, and overview and specific analyses. The text then examines similarity and familiarization, including scalings, effects of similarity on acquisition and backward recall, familiarization and transfer, and effects of familiarization.

The manuscript ponders on meaning and association and summary, significance, and suggestions. Topics include theoretical analyses and significance of empirical findings and conclusions, acquired-distinctiveness training, number of and associations among elements, induction of meaning and meaningfulness, and response-mediated associations.

The publication is a dependable reference for researchers interested in paired-associates learning.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1 Introduction

Rationale and General Objectives

Subsequent Chapters

Designs of Experiments

Abbreviations

Chapter 2 Scalings of Meaningfulness

Techniques

Results

Further Areas for Research

Chapter 3 Meaningfulness in Paired-Associates Learning

Construction and Use of Lists

Results

Chapter 4 Theoretical Analyses

Overview and Specific Analyses

Approaches

Chapter 5 Similarity

Scalings

Effects of Similarity on Acquisition and Backward Recall

Chapter 6 Familiarization

Techniques

Familiarization and Transfer

Effects of Familiarization

Chapter 7 Meaning and Association

Acquired-Distinctiveness Training

Induction of Meaning and Meaningfulness

Response-Mediated Associations

Number of and Association among Elements

Summary

Chapter 8 Summary, Significance, and Suggestions

Summary

Theoretical Analyses and Significance of Empirical Findings and Conclusions

Suggestions

Appendix

Experiment 1. Acquisition and Retention of Unmixed Lists as Functions of Similarity of Stimulus Members, Meaningfulness and Similarity of Response Members, and %ORM

Experiment 2. Acquisition of Unmixed Lists Administered to Subjects in Groups as Functions of Meaningfulness and Similarity of Stimulus and Response Members and of %ORM

Experiment 3. Acquisition of Unmixed Lists Administered to Subjects in Groups as Functions of Meaningfulness and Similarity of Stimulus and Response Members, Familiarization of Response Members, and %ORM

Experiment 4. Acquisition of Unmixed Lists Administered to Subjects in Groups as Functions of Meaningfulness of Stimulus and Response Members and of Similarity of Meaning-Ease of Learning of Pairs of Stimuli

Experiment 5. Acquisition of Partly Mixed Lists Administered to Subjects in Groups as Functions of Meaningfulness-Similarity of Stimulus Members and Meaningfulness and Similarity of Response Members

Experiment 6. Acquisition of Partly Mixed Lists Administered to Subjects in Groups as Functions of Meaningfulness, Similarity, and Familiarization of Stimulus and Response Members

Experiment 7. Acquisition of Unmixed Lists Presented under Recall and Anticipation Formats as Functions of Meaningfulness of Stimulus and Response Members

Experiment 8. Acquisition of Unmixed Lists Presented under Recall and Anticipation Formats as Functions of Similarity of Stimulus and Response Members

Experiment 9. Acquisition of Mixed Lists Presented under Recall and Anticipation Formats as Functions of Meaningfulness of Stimulus and Response Members, Length of List, and Whole or Part-Whole Presentation

Experiment 10. Acquisition of Mixed Lists Presented under Recall and Anticipation Formats as Functions of Similarity of Stimulus and Response Members, Length of List, and Whole or Part-Whole Presentation

Experiment 11. Replication of Experiment

Experiment 12. Acquisition of Mixed Lists as Functions of Percentages of Occurrence of Stimulus Members and Response Members, Meaningfulness of Stimulus Members, and Meaningfulness of Response Members

References

Author Index

Subject Index

