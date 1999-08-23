Paint and Surface Coatings - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781855733480, 9781855737006

Paint and Surface Coatings

2nd Edition

Theory and Practice

Editors: R Lambourne T A Strivens
eBook ISBN: 9781855737006
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855733480
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 23rd August 1999
Page Count: 800
Table of Contents

Paint composition and applications – a general introduction; Organic film formers; Pigments for paints; Solvents, thinners and dilutents; Additives for paint; The physical chemistry of dispersions; Particle size and size measurement; The industrial paint-making process; Coatings for buildings; Automotive refinish paints; General industrial paints; The painting of chips; An introduction to rheology; The rheology of paints; Mechanical properties of paints and coatings; Appearance qualities of paint – basic concepts; Specification and control appearance; Durability of testing; Toxicological aspects.

Description

This second edition of an established and well received book has been carefully revised, in many instances by the original authors, and enlarged by the addition of two completely new chapters. These deal with the use of computers in the paint industry and with the increasingly important subject of health and safety. The chapter on pigments has also been re-written by an author new to this edition.

It was the editor’s intention in the first edition to provide science graduates entering the paint industry with a bridge between academia and the applied science and technology of paints. The great strength and appeal of this book remains that it deals with the technology of paints and surface coatings while also providing a basic understanding of the chemistry and physics of coatings.

Key Features

  • Extensive revision of first edition
  • New chapter on computers and modelling
  • New chapter on health and safety

Readership

The paint industry

Details

No. of pages:
800
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855737006
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855733480

A comprehensive reference source for all those in the paint industry., European Coatings

About the Editors

R Lambourne Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

formerly ICI Paints Division and Industrial Colloid Advisory Group, Bristol University

T A Strivens Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

formerly ICI Paints Division, UK

