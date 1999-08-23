Paint and Surface Coatings
2nd Edition
Theory and Practice
Table of Contents
Paint composition and applications – a general introduction; Organic film formers; Pigments for paints; Solvents, thinners and dilutents; Additives for paint; The physical chemistry of dispersions; Particle size and size measurement; The industrial paint-making process; Coatings for buildings; Automotive refinish paints; General industrial paints; The painting of chips; An introduction to rheology; The rheology of paints; Mechanical properties of paints and coatings; Appearance qualities of paint – basic concepts; Specification and control appearance; Durability of testing; Toxicological aspects.
Description
This second edition of an established and well received book has been carefully revised, in many instances by the original authors, and enlarged by the addition of two completely new chapters. These deal with the use of computers in the paint industry and with the increasingly important subject of health and safety. The chapter on pigments has also been re-written by an author new to this edition.
It was the editor’s intention in the first edition to provide science graduates entering the paint industry with a bridge between academia and the applied science and technology of paints. The great strength and appeal of this book remains that it deals with the technology of paints and surface coatings while also providing a basic understanding of the chemistry and physics of coatings.
Key Features
- Extensive revision of first edition
- New chapter on computers and modelling
- New chapter on health and safety
Readership
The paint industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1999
- Published:
- 23rd August 1999
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855737006
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855733480
Reviews
A comprehensive reference source for all those in the paint industry., European Coatings
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
R Lambourne Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly ICI Paints Division and Industrial Colloid Advisory Group, Bristol University
T A Strivens Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly ICI Paints Division, UK