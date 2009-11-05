Paint Analysis
1st Edition
The Textbook for Education and Practice
Description
The book deals with the applications of modern techniques in paint analysis with a special focus on surface analysis. Topics covered include:
- Surface cleaning, and how to be sure a visually clean surface is truly free from residues before applying a coating
- Ensuring the paint and painted substrate match on a chemical basis, in order to achieve good adhesion results
- Pretreatments to improve paint adhesion
- Ingredients of paint and how they behave with respect to the surface to be painted
- The effect paint additives have on paint adhesion
- The effect polymer substrates, including various polymer additives, have on paint adhesion
- New polymer types and polymer additives used in the automotive industry and their implications for paint manufacture and application
The questions surrounding paint adhesion commonly can’t be answered by simple tests or classical chemical analysis because they require the ability to analyze very small amounts of substances with a high surface sensitivity at the same time. Roger Dietrich sets out in detail the methods needed for these analytical processes.
Key Features
- A practical guide to the techniques of paint analysis, from methodology to the interpretation of results
- Full coverage of key aspects such as surface cleaning, adhesion, paint ingredients and additives
- Explores the effect of polymer substrates and their additives to paint adhesion, including new polymers used in the automotive industry
Readership
Anyone involved in development, production and testing of coatings and paints.
Table of Contents
Surface: definition; Optical light microscopy; Infrared spectroscopy;Time of flight secondary ion mass spectrometry;
Scanning electron microscopy;Electron microanalysis; X-Ray photoelectron spectroscopy
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Vincentz 2009
- Published:
- 5th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Vincentz
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9783866309128
About the Author
Roger Dietrich
Dr. Roger Dietrich is founder and CEO of the company OFG-Analytik GmbH. OFG is a key supplier of a whole range of paint analytical equipment. Dr. Dietrich is specialist for coatings and paints for automotive applications. Dietrich studied chemistry at the University Münster, Germany. He is also a lecturer at the University of Applied Sciences in Münster and Stuttgart.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder and CEO, OF G-Analytik GmbH, Munster, Germany