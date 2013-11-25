Pain
2nd Edition
a textbook for health professionals
Description
The highly anticipated new edition of Pain: a textbook for health professionals (previous subtitle a textbook for therapists) has undergone a major rewrite in order to reflect the rapid developments in the field of pain management. It highlights an effective and evidence-based method, providing the theoretical basis to help with the assessment and management of persistent pain, while also discussing in depth a range of specific approaches.
Pain: a textbook for health professionals is written emphatically from a biopsychosocial perspective. In order to set the scene, the introductory section includes chapters on the patient’s voice and social determinants of pain. This ensures that the deeply personal and social aspects of pain are not lost among the more technical and biological commentary. These aspects provide an overall context, and are revisited in chapters on participation of life roles, work rehabilitation and psychology.
The basic science section includes key chapters on the psychology, neuroanatomy and neurophysiology of pain. This provides a basis for subsequent chapters on specific approaches such as pharmacology, physical therapy and complementary medicine. Pain in specific patient groups, including children, the elderly and those with cancer, are dealt with in separate chapters, as are pain problems such as complex regional pain syndrome and chronic spinal pain. Although the emphasis of the book is on long term pain, acute pain is discussed as a possible precursor and determinant of chronicity.
"The book covers a multitude of facets with regards relieving a patients pain, there are sections for pharmacological actions, rehabilitation, manual therapy and exercise therapy to name a few. The book is well researched and gives a very comprehensive overview of the major factors a therapist would require to treat pain." Physical Therapy In Sport, oct 14
Key Features
- Patient-centred approach to care – advocates listening to the patient’s voice
- Covers social determinants of pain
- Guides the reader from pain psychology to the practical application of psychological interventions
- Learning aids – chapter objectives, reflective exercises, case examples, and revision questions
- Emphasizes an evidence-based perspective
- Written by an international team of experts
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to pain
Anita M. Unruh, Jenny Strong and Hubert van Griensven
2. The patient’s voice
Mandy Nielsen
3. Social determinants of pain
Kenneth D. Craig and Samantha R. Fashler
SECTION 1 – OVERVIEW: WHAT IS PAIN?
4. The psychology of pain: models and targets for comprehensive assessment
Gordon J.G. Asmundson, Lydia Gomez-Perez, Ashley A. Richter and R. Nicholas Carleton
5. Neuroanatomy of the nociceptive system
Mary Galea
6.Neurophysiology of pain
Hubert van Griensven
SECTION 2 – ASSESSMENT AND MANAGEMENT OF PAIN
7. Pain assessment and measurement
Jenny Strong, Anita M. Unruh, Bill Vincenzino
8. Psychological interventions: a conceptual perspective
Michael J.L. Sullivan
9. Psychological interventions: application to management of pain
Patrick McGrath, Jill Chorney, Anna Huguet and Anita M. Unruh
10. Neuropathic pain and complex regional pain syndrome
Nicola U. Cook and Hubert van Griensven
11. Pain pharmacology and the pharmacological management of pain
Maree T. Smith and Arjun Muralidharan
12. Manual therapy and influence on pain perception
Chris McCarthy
13. Exercise therapy
Nadine Foster, Annette Bishop, Melanie Holden and Krysia Dziedzic
14. Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation and acupuncture
Mark I. Johnson and Carole A. Paley
15. Complementary therapy approaches to pain
Peter Mackereth, Ann Carter and Jacqui Stringer
16. Workplace rehabilitation
L. Gibson and J. Strong
SECTION 3 – SPECIAL ISSUES
17. Pain education for professionals
Emma Briggs and Sarah E. Henderson
18. Pain in childhood
Anita M. Unruh and Patrick J. McGrath
19. Pain in the elderly
Stephen J. Gibson
20. Cancer pain
Sally Bennett, Geoffrey Mitchell and Jenny Strong
21. Managing chronic spinal pain
Diarmuid Denneny
22. Rehabilitation and the World Health Organization’s International Classification of Functioning Disability and Health
Karl S. Bagraith and Jenny Strong
23. Participating in life roles
Jenny Strong
24. Persistent pain and the law: clinical and legal aspects of chronic pain
George Mendelson and Danuta Mendelson
25. Chronic pain and psychiatric problems
Harold Merskey
26. Acute pain
Stephan A. Schug, Deborah Watson and Esther M. Pogatzki-Zahn
27. Conclusions: the future
Hubert van Griensven, Jenny Strong, Anita M. Unruh
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2014
- Published:
- 25th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702058684
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702059247
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702034787
About the Editor
Hubert van Griensven
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Fellow in Physiotherapy, University of Brighton, Eastbourne, East Sussex, UK, and Consultant Physiotherapist, Southend University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Essex, UK
Jenny Strong
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Occupational Therapy, Division of Occupational Therapy, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, The University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia
Anita Unruh
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean (Research & Academic), Academic Integrity Officer, Faculty of Health Professions, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada