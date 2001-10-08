This is the first complete textbook designed for physiotherapists and occupational therapists on the topic of pain. It was developed for use in conjunction with the International Association for the Study of Pain's pain curriculum for OTs and PTs. The book addresses the nature of pain, the neuroanatomical and neurophysiological substrates of pain, the psychological aspects of pain, the lifespan approach to pain, pain measurement, pain and placebo, modalities for treating pain, and special topics in pain. It provides an overview of the physiological, psychosocial, and environmental aspects of pain experience across the lifespan. Aimed primarily at OTs and PTs the assessment and interventions issues pertaining to the perspectives of each profession are discussed in detail. The book is also relevant to the other health professions involved in pain management or intending to work in this area.