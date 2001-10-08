Pain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443059780, 9780702039812

Pain

1st Edition

A Textbook for Therapists

Authors: Jenny Strong Anita Unruh Anthony Wright G. David Baxter
eBook ISBN: 9780702039812
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 8th October 2001
Page Count: 480
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This is the first complete textbook designed for physiotherapists and occupational therapists on the topic of pain. It was developed for use in conjunction with the International Association for the Study of Pain's pain curriculum for OTs and PTs. The book addresses the nature of pain, the neuroanatomical and neurophysiological substrates of pain, the psychological aspects of pain, the lifespan approach to pain, pain measurement, pain and placebo, modalities for treating pain, and special topics in pain. It provides an overview of the physiological, psychosocial, and environmental aspects of pain experience across the lifespan. Aimed primarily at OTs and PTs the assessment and interventions issues pertaining to the perspectives of each profession are discussed in detail. The book is also relevant to the other health professions involved in pain management or intending to work in this area.

Table of Contents

Foreword. Preface.
Section 1 Understanding pain. Introduction to pain. Neuroanatomy of the nociceptive system. Neurophysiology of pain and pain modulation. Psychosocial, environmental and behavioural dimensions of the pain experience. Placebo analgesia - friend not foe. Pain across the lifespan.
Section 2 Assessing pain. Pain assessment and measurement.
Section 3 Managing pain. Generic principles of practice. Psychologically based pain management. Physical treatments. Electrophysical agents in pain management. Alternative and complementary therapies. Exercise and pain. Re-integration into work. Lifestyle management. Pharmacology of pain management.
Section 4 Different pain problems. Musculoskeletal pain. Neuropathic pain. Pain in the acute care setting. Chronic pain problems. Cancer pain. Chronic pain and psychiatric problems.
Index.

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702039812

About the Author

Jenny Strong

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Occupational Therapy, Division of Occupational Therapy, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, The University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia

Anita Unruh

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Dean (Research & Academic), Academic Integrity Officer, Faculty of Health Professions, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Anthony Wright

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Head, Division of Physical Therapy, School of Medical Rehabilitation, University of Manitoba, Canada

G. David Baxter

Affiliations and Expertise

Dear of School of Physiotherapy, University of Otago, Dunedin, New Zealand

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.