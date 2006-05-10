Pain, Volume 81

This volume provides a comprehensive accounting of pain and its relation to neurology. It is dedicated entirely to the mechanisms and clinical aspects of the subject, and provides a wealth of information on the latest neurobiological and clinical data surrounding the topic.

From discussions of the physiology and pathology of the pain pathways from signaling, via spinal cord and supraspinal processing to endogenous pain modulation, users will gain an invaluable reference that provides a new understanding of pain related topics, including cytokines, sex differences, and the autonomic nervous system.

Practicing clinicians, internists, surgeons, and those in the fields of psychiatry and gerontology will gain a greater understanding of this challenging topic with chapters that deal extensively with peripheral and central pain conditions, including specific disorders such as fibromyalgia, whiplash, psychiatric diseases, dementia, and even cancer. In addition, treatments for neuropathic pain are also thoroughly presented and discussed.