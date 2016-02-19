Pain Syndromes in Neurology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407011243, 9781483163246

Pain Syndromes in Neurology

1st Edition

Butterworths International Medical Reviews

Editors: Howard L. Fields
eBook ISBN: 9781483163246
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 29th January 1990
Page Count: 298
Description

Pain Syndromes in Neurology deals with the diagnosis and treatment of painful conditions associated with dysfunction of the peripheral or central nervous system. It discusses advances in three areas: first, the normal anatomy and physiology of pain; second, the pathophysiology of damaged sensory neurons; and third, the diagnosis and treatment of patients with neuropathic pain. The book begins with a discussion of neural mechanisms relevant to pain perception along with a brief review of neuropathic pain. This is followed by separate chapters on hyperalgesia following cutaneous injury; the importance of peripheral processes in the etiology of neuropathic and radiculopathic pain; and mechanisms by which sympathetic efferent fibers contribute to the occurrence of pain. Subsequent chapters cover the diagnosis and treatment of reflex sympathetic dystrophy; pain in generalized neuropathies; surgical treatment of pain; clinical features and management of postherpetic neuralgia; diagnosis of cancer pain syndromes; and drugs in the management of chronic pain.

Table of Contents


1 Introduction

2 Hyperalgesia and Sensitization of Primary Afferent Fibers

3 Pain and the Pathophysiology of Damaged Nerve

4 Sympathetic Nervous System Influence on Acute and Chronic Pain

5 Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Syndrome: Diagnosis and Treatment

6 Pain in Generalized Neuropathies

7 Management of Nociceptive, Deafferentation and Central Pain by Surgical Intervention

8 Deafferentation Syndromes and Dorsal Root Entry Zone Lesions

9 Postherpetic Neuralgia: Clinical Features and Treatment

10 Diagnosis of Cancer Pain Syndromes

11 Pharmacologic Management of Chronic Pain

Index

About the Editor

Howard L. Fields

