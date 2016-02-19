Pain Syndromes in Neurology deals with the diagnosis and treatment of painful conditions associated with dysfunction of the peripheral or central nervous system. It discusses advances in three areas: first, the normal anatomy and physiology of pain; second, the pathophysiology of damaged sensory neurons; and third, the diagnosis and treatment of patients with neuropathic pain. The book begins with a discussion of neural mechanisms relevant to pain perception along with a brief review of neuropathic pain. This is followed by separate chapters on hyperalgesia following cutaneous injury; the importance of peripheral processes in the etiology of neuropathic and radiculopathic pain; and mechanisms by which sympathetic efferent fibers contribute to the occurrence of pain. Subsequent chapters cover the diagnosis and treatment of reflex sympathetic dystrophy; pain in generalized neuropathies; surgical treatment of pain; clinical features and management of postherpetic neuralgia; diagnosis of cancer pain syndromes; and drugs in the management of chronic pain.