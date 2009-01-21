Pain Review
1st Edition
(Expert Consult: Online and Print)
Description
Dr. Steven Waldman, a noted authority in the multidisciplinary field of pain management, has assembled an excellent study guide for certifying or recertifying in pain management. A keyword-oriented review of the specialty, it offers the consistent approach and editorial style that make Dr. Waldman’s books and atlases some of the most widely read in the field. An easy-access, templated approach helps you to access desired information quickly, and clear illustrations make difficult concepts easier to understand. Covering an exhaustive list of known and defined pain syndromes classified by body region, this is the one must-have book for anyone preparing for examinations. Expert Consult functionality allows you to access the entire contents of the book from any Internet connection.
Key Features
- Provides a keyword-oriented review of pain medicine that closely follows the board style of examination and study.
- Maintains a consistent approach and editorial style as a single-authored text by noted authority Steven D. Waldman, MD.
- Utilizes a templated format so you access the information you need quickly and easily.
- Makes difficult concepts easier to understand using clear conceptual illustrations.
- Creates a virtual one-stop shop with an exhaustive list of known and defined pain syndromes classified by body region.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 780
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 21st January 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437711264
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323249300
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416058939
About the Author
Steven Waldman
Brief Author Bio: (150 words limit per author/editor) Steven D Waldman is an internationally recognized expert and pioneer in the specialty of Pain Medicine. Dr Waldman has received numerous awards and honors and is the author of over twenty textbooks and numerous academic articles on the specialty of Pain Management. His main clinical work is as an interventional pain management physician as well as being an active member of the medical staff at Truman Medical Center at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He is a former President of the Society of Pain Practice Management (SPPM) Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, Missouri U.S.A.