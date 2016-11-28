Easy to read and easy to use, Pain Review, 2nd Edition provides you with the most up-to-date, comprehensive review of pain medicine available. Written by Steven Waldman, MD, a leading author in the specialty of pain medicine, this book gives you exactly what you need – an easily understandable, targeted review of the essential basic science; beautifully illustrated, full-color anatomic figures; and a comprehensive review of common and uncommon pain syndromes, as well as how-to-do-it explanations of all of the pain management injection and nerve block techniques that every practitioner needs to know.

Pain Review, 2nd Edition is an excellent tool for reviewing the specialty and for preparing for your pain medicine board review, recertification, or for the practice of pain medicine.