Pain Review - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323448895, 9780323481656

Pain Review

2nd Edition

Authors: Steven Waldman
Paperback ISBN: 9780323448895
eBook ISBN: 9780323481656
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th November 2016
Page Count: 480
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Easy to read and easy to use, Pain Review, 2nd Edition provides you with the most up-to-date, comprehensive review of pain medicine available. Written by Steven Waldman, MD, a leading author in the specialty of pain medicine, this book gives you exactly what you need – an easily understandable, targeted review of the essential basic science; beautifully illustrated, full-color anatomic figures; and a comprehensive review of common and uncommon pain syndromes, as well as how-to-do-it explanations of all of the pain management injection and nerve block techniques that every practitioner needs to know.

Pain Review, 2nd Edition is an excellent tool for reviewing the specialty and for preparing for your pain medicine board review, recertification, or for the practice of pain medicine.

Key Features

  • Provides the reader with clearly written review of the signs, symptoms and physical findings of 95 defined pain syndromes classified by body region.
  • Presents an easy-to-follow, generously illustrated, step-by step roadmap of how to perform 113 individual nerve blocks and injection techniques, as well as a review of associated pitfalls and complications.
  • Follows an easy-to-read templated format throughout for quick mastery and retrieval of information, closely matching the format and content of the American Board of Anesthesiology pain medicine board certification exam.
  • Maintains a consistent approach and editorial style as a single-authored text by noted authority Steven D. Waldman, MD.

Table of Contents

Waldman: Pain Review, 2nd edition

 

SECTION 1: ANATOMY

1. Overview of the Cranial Nerves

2. The Olfactory Nerve—Cranial Nerve I

3. The Optic Nerve—Cranial Nerve II

4. The Oculomotor Nerve—Cranial Nerve III

5. The Trochlear Nerve—Cranial Nerve IV

6. The Trigeminal Nerve—Cranial Nerve V

7. The Abducens Nerve—Cranial Nerve VI

8. The Facial Nerve—Cranial Nerve VII

9. The Vestibulocochlear Nerve— Cranial Nerve VIII

10. The Glossopharyngeal Nerve— Cranial Nerve IX

11. The Vagus Nerve—Cranial Nerve X

12. The Spinal Accessory Nerve— Cranial Nerve XI

13. The Hypoglossal Nerve— Cranial Nerve XII

14. The Sphenopalatine Ganglion

15. The Greater and Lesser Occipital Nerves

16. The Temporomandibular Joint

17. The Superficial Cervical Plexus

18. The Deep Cervical Plexus

19. The Stellate Ganglion

20. The Cervical Vertebrae

21. Functional Anatomy of the Cervical Intervertebral Disc

22. The Cervical Dermatomes

23. The Meninges

24. The Cervical Epidural Space

25. The Cervical Facet Joints

26. The Third Occipital Nerve

27. The Ligaments of the Cervical Spine

28. Functional Anatomy of the Thoracic Vertebrae

29. The Thoracic Dermatomes

30. Functional Anatomy of the Lumbar Spine

31. Functional Anatomy of the Lumbar Intervertebral Disc

32. Functional Anatomy of the Sacrum

33. The Brachial Plexus

34. The Musculocutaneous Nerve

35. The Ulnar Nerve

36. The Median Nerve

37. The Radial Nerve

38. Functional Anatomy of the Shoulder Joint

39. The Acromioclavicular Joint

40. The Subdeltoid Bursa

41. The Biceps Tendon

42. Functional Anatomy of the Rotator Cuff

43. The Supraspinatus Muscle

44. The Infraspinatus Muscle

45. The Subscapularis Muscle

46. The Teres Minor Muscle

47. The Subcoracoid Bursa

48. Functional Anatomy of the Elbow Joint

49. The Olecranon Bursa

50. The Radial Nerve at the Elbow

51. The Cubital Tunnel

52. The Anterior Interosseous Nerve

53. The Lateral Antebrachial Cutaneous Nerve

54. Functional Anatomy of the Wrist

55. The Carpal Tunnel

56. The Ulnar Tunnel

57. The Carpometacarpal Joint

58. The Carpometacarpal Joints of the Fingers

59. The Metocarpophalangeal Joints

60. The Interphalangeal Joints

61. The Intercostal Nerves

62. The Thoracic Sympathetic Chain and Ganglia

63. The Splanchnic Nerves

64. The Celiac Plexus

65. The Lumbar Sympathetic Nerves and Ganglia

66. The Lumbar Plexus

67. The Sciatic Nerve

68. The Femoral Nerve

69. The Lateral Femoral Cutaneous Nerve

70. The Ilioinguinal Nerve

71. The Iliohypogastric Nerve

72. The Genitofemoral Nerve

73. The Obturator Nerve

74. The Hypogastric Plexus and Nerves

75. The Ganglion of Impar

76. The Tibial Nerve

77. The Common Peroneal Nerve

78. Functional Anatomy of the Hip

79. The Ischial Bursa

80. The Gluteal Bursa

81. The Trochanteric Bursa

82. Functional Anatomy of the Sacroiliac Joint

83. Functional Anatomy of the Knee

84. The Suprapatellar Bursa

85. The Prepatellar Bursa

86. The Superficial Infrapatellar Bursa

87. The Deep Infrapatellar Bursa

88. The Pes Anserine Bursa

89. The Iliotibial Band Bursa

90. Functional Anatomy of the Ankle and Foot

91. The Deltoid Ligament

92. The Anterior Talofibular Ligament

93. The Anterior Tarsal Tunnel

94. The Posterior Tarsal Tunnel

95. The Achilles Tendon

96. The Achilles Bursa

　

SECTION 2: NEUROANATOMY

97. The Spinal Cord—Gross Anatomy

98. The Spinal Cord—Gross-Sectional Anatomy

99. Organization of the Spinal Cord

100. The Spinal Nerves—Organizational and Anatomic Considerations

101. The Spinal Reflex Arc

102. The Posterior Column Pathway

103. The Spinothalamic Pathway

104. The Spinocerebellar Pathway

105. The Pyramidal System

106. The Extrapyramidal System

107. The Sympathetic Division of the Autonomic Nervous System

108. The Parasympathetic Division of the Autonomic Nervous System

109. The Relationship Between the Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Nervous Systems

110. Functional Anatomy of the Nociceptors

111. Functional Anatomy of the Thermoreceptors

112. Functional Anatomy of the Mechanoreceptors

113. Functional Anatomy of the Chemoreceptors

114. Functional Anatomy of the Dorsal Root Ganglia and Dorsal Horn

115. The Gate Control Theory

116. The Cerebrum

117. The Thalamus

118. The Hypothalamus

119. The Mesencephalon

120. The Pons

121. The Cerebellum

122. The Medulla Oblongata

　

SECTION 3: PAINFUL CONDITIONS

123. Tension-Type Headache

124. Migraine Headache

125. Cluster Headache

126. Pseudotumor Cerebri

127. Analgesic Rebound Headache

128. Trigeminal Neuralgia

129. Temporal Arteritis

130. Ocular Pain

131. Otalgia

132. Pain Involving the Nose, Sinuses, and Throat

133. Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction

134. Atypical Facial Pain

135. Occipital Neuralgia

136. Cervical Radiculopathy

137. Cervical Strain

138. Cervicothoracic Interspinous Bursitis

139. Fibromyalgia of the Cervical Musculature

140. Cervical Facet Syndrome

141. Intercostal Neuralgia

142. Thoracic Radiculopathy

143. Costosternal Syndrome

144. Manubriosternal Joint Syndrome

145. Thoracic Vertebral Compression Fracture

146. Lumbar Radiculopathy

147. Sacroiliac Joint Pain

148. Coccydynia

149. Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy of the Face

150. Post-Dural Puncture Headache

151. Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia

152. Spasmodic Torticollis

153. Brachial Plexopathy

154. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

155. Pancoast’s Tumor Syndrome

156. Tennis Elbow

157. Golfer’s Elbow

158. Radial Tunnel Syndrome

159. Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at the Elbow

160. Anterior Interosseous Syndrome

161. Olecranon Bursitis

162. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

163. Cheiralgia Paresthetica

164. de Quervain’s Tenosynovitis

165. Dupuytren’s Contracture

166. Diabetic Truncal Neuropathy

167. Tietze’s Syndrome

168. Post-Thoracotomy Pain Syndrome

169. Postmastectomy Pain

170. Acute Herpes Zoster of the Thoracic Dermatomes

171. Postherpetic Neuralgia

172. Epidural Abscess

173. Spondylolisthesis

174. Ankylosing Spondylitis

175. Acute Pancreatitis

176. Chronic Pancreatitis

177. Ilioinguinal Neuralgia

178. Iliohypogastric Neuralgia

179. Genitofemoral Neuralgia

180. Meralgia Paresthetica

181. Spinal Stenosis

182. Arachnoiditis

183. Orchialgia

184. Vulvodynia

185. Proctalgia Fugax

186. Osteitis Pubis

187. Piriformis Syndrome

188. Arthritis Pain of the Hip

189. Femoral Neuropathy

190. Phantom Limb Pain

191. Trochanteric Bursitis

192. Arthritis Pain of the Knee

193. Baker’s Cyst of the Knee

194. Bursitis Syndromes of the Knee

195. Anterior Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome

196. Posterior Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome

197. Achilles Tendinitis

198. Metatarsalgia

199. Plantar Fasciitis

200. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

201. Rheumatoid Arthritis

202. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

203. Scleroderma–Systemic Sclerosis

204. Polymyositis

205. Polymyalgia Rheumatica

206. Central Pain States

207. Conversion Disorder

208. Munchausen Syndrome

209. Thermal Injuries

210. Electrical Injuries

211. Cancer Pain

212. Multiple Sclerosis

213. Post-Polio Syndrome

214. Guillain-Barre´ Syndrome

215. Sickle Cell Disease

216. Dependence, Tolerance, and Addiction

217. Placebo and Nocebo

　

SECTION 4: DIAGNOSTIC TESTING

218. Radiography

219. Nuclear Scintigraphy

220. Computed Tomography

221. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

222. Discography

223. Electromyography and Nerve Conduction Studies

224. Evoked Potential Testing

225. Pain Assessment Tools for Adults

226. Pain Assessment Tools for Children and the Elderly

　

SECTION 5: NERVE BLOCKS, THERAPEUTIC INJECTIONS, AND ADVANCED INTERVENTIONAL PAIN MANAGEMENT TECHNIQUES

227. Atlanto-occipital Block Technique

228. Atlantoaxial Block

229. Sphenopalatine Ganglion Block

230. Greater and Lesser Occipital Nerve Block

231. Gasserian Ganglion Block

232. Trigeminal Nerve Block—Coronoid Approach

233. Supraorbital Nerve Block

234. Supratrochlear Nerve Block

235. Infraorbital Nerve Block

236. Mental Nerve Block

237. Temporomandibular Joint Injection

238. Glossopharyngeal Nerve Block

239. Vagus Nerve Block

240. Spinal Accessory Nerve Block

241. Phrenic Nerve Block

242. Facial Nerve Block

243. Superficial Cervical Plexus Block

244. Deep Cervical Plexus Block

245. Recurrent Laryngeal Nerve Block

246. Stellate Ganglion Block

247. Radiofrequency Lesioning of the Stellate Ganglion

248. Cervical Facet Block

249. Radiofrequency Lesioning of the Cervical Medial Branch

250. Cervical Epidural Block—Translaminar Approach

251. Cervical Selective Nerve Root Block

252. Brachial Plexus Block

253. Suprascapular Nerve Block

254. Radial Nerve Block at the Elbow

255. Median Nerve Block at the Elbow

256. Ulnar Nerve Block at the Elbow

257. Radial Nerve Block at the Wrist

258. Median Nerve Block at the Wrist

259. Ulnar Nerve Block at the Wrist

260. Metacarpal and Digital Nerve Block

261. Intravenous Regional Anesthesia

262. Injection Technique for Intra-articular Injection of the Shoulder

263. Injection Technique for Subdeltoid Bursitis Pain

264. Injection Technique for Intra-articular Injection of the Elbow

265. Injection Technique for Tennis Elbow

266. Injection Technique for Golfer’s Elbow

267. Injection Technique for Olecranon Bursitis Pain

268. Injection Technique for Cubital Bursitis Pain

269. Technique for Intra-articular Injection of the Wrist Joint

270. Technique for Intra-articular Injection of the Inferior Radioulnar Joint

271. Injection Technique for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

272. Injection Technique for Ulnar Tunnel Syndrome

273. Technique for Intra-articular Injection of the Carpometacarpal Joint of the Thumb

274. Intra-articular Injection of the Carpometacarpal Joint of the Fingers

275. Intra-articular Injection of the Metacarpophalangeal Joints

276. Intra-articular Injection of the Interphalangeal Joints

277. Thoracic Epidural Block

278. Thoracic Paravertebral Block

279. Thoracic Facet Block

280. Thoracic Sympathetic Block

281. Intercostal Nerve Block

282. Radiofrequency Lesioning—Intercostal Nerves

283. Interpleural Nerve Block

284. Sternoclavicular Joint Injection

285. Suprascapular Nerve Block

286. Costosternal Joint Injection

287. Anterior Cutaneous Nerve Block

288. Injection Technique for Lumbar Myofascial Pain Syndrome

289. Splanchnic Nerve Block

290. Celiac Plexus Block

291. Ilioinguinal Nerve Block

292. Iliohypogastric Nerve Block

293. Genitofemoral Nerve Block

294. Lumbar Sympathetic Ganglion Block

295. Radiofrequency Lesioning—Lumbar Sympathetic Ganglion

296. Lumbar Paravertebral Block

297. Lumbar Facet Block

298. Lumbar Epidural Block

299. Lumbar Subarachnoid Block

300. Caudal Epidural Nerve Block

301. Lysis of Epidural Adhesions: Racz Technique

302. Sacral Nerve Block

303. Hypogastric Plexus Block

304. Ganglion of Walther (Impar) Block

305. Pudendal Nerve Block

306. Sacroiliac Joint Injection

307. Intra-articular Injection of the Hip Joint

308. Injection Technique for Ischial Bursitis

309. Injection Technique for Gluteal Bursitis

310. Injection Technique for Psoas Bursitis

311. Injection Technique for Iliopectineal Bursitis

312. Injection Technique for Trochanteric Bursitis

313. Injection Technique for Meralgia Paresthetica

314. Injection Technique for Piriformis Syndrome

315. Lumbar Plexus Block

316. Femoral Nerve Block

317. Obturator Nerve Block

318. Sciatic Nerve Block

319. Tibial Nerve Block at the Knee

320. Tibial Nerve Block at the Ankle

321. Saphenous Nerve Block at the Knee

322. Common Peroneal Nerve Block at the Knee

323. Deep Peroneal Nerve Block at the Ankle

324. Superficial Peroneal Nerve Block at the Ankle

325. Sural Nerve Block at the Ankle

326. Metatarsal and Digital Nerve Block at the Ankle

327. Intra-articular Injection of the Knee

328. Injection Technique for Suprapatellar Bursitis

329. Prepatellar Bursitis

330. Injection Technique for Superficial Infrapatellar Bursitis

331. Injection Technique for Deep Infrapatellar Bursitis

332. Intra-articular Injection of the Ankle Joint

333. Intra-articular Injection of the Toe Joints

334. Lumbar Subarachnoid Neurolytic Block

335. Lumbar Discography

336. Vertebroplasty

337. Spinal Cord Stimulation

338. Totally Implantable Infusion Pumps

　

SECTION 6: PHYSICAL AND BEHAVIORAL MODALITIES

339. The Physiologic Effects of Therapeutic Heat

340. Therapeutic Cold

341. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

342. Acupuncture

343. Biofeedback

　

SECTION 7: PHARMACOLOGY

344. Local Anesthetics

345. Chemical Neurolytic Agents

346. Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs and the COX-2 Inhibitors

347. Opioid Analgesics

348. Antidepressants

349. Anticonvulsants

350. Skeletal Muscle Relaxants

　

SECTION 8: SPECIAL PATIENT POPULATIONS

351. The Parturient and Nursing Mother

352. The Pediatric Patient with Headaches

353. The Pediatric Patient with Pain

354. Pain in the Older Adult

　

SECTION 9: ETHICAL AND LEGAL ISSUES IN PAIN MANAGEMENT

355. Informed Consent and Consent to Treatment

356. Patient Confidentiality

357. Prescribing Controlled Substances

358. Prevention of Drug Diversion, Abuse, and Dependence

Review Questions and Answers

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323448895
eBook ISBN:
9780323481656

About the Author

Steven Waldman

Brief Author Bio: (150 words limit per author/editor) Steven D Waldman is an internationally recognized expert and pioneer in the specialty of Pain Medicine. Dr Waldman has received numerous awards and honors and is the author of over twenty textbooks and numerous academic articles on the specialty of Pain Management. His main clinical work is as an interventional pain management physician as well as being an active member of the medical staff at Truman Medical Center at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He is a former President of the Society of Pain Practice Management (SPPM) Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, Missouri U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.