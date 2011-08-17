In the 3rd Edition of Pain Procedures in Clinical Practice, Dr. Ted Lennard helps you offer the most effective care to your patients by taking you through the various approaches to pain relief used in physiatry today. In this completely updated, procedure-focused volume, you’ll find nearly a decade worth of new developments and techniques supplemented by a comprehensive online video collection of how-to procedures at www.expertconsult.com. You’ll also find extensive coverage of injection options for every joint, plus discussions of non-injection-based pain relief options such as neuromuscular ultrasound, alternative medicines, and cryotherapy.