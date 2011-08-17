Pain Procedures in Clinical Practice
3rd Edition
In the 3rd Edition of Pain Procedures in Clinical Practice, Dr. Ted Lennard helps you offer the most effective care to your patients by taking you through the various approaches to pain relief used in physiatry today. In this completely updated, procedure-focused volume, you’ll find nearly a decade worth of new developments and techniques supplemented by a comprehensive online video collection of how-to procedures at www.expertconsult.com. You’ll also find extensive coverage of injection options for every joint, plus discussions of non-injection-based pain relief options such as neuromuscular ultrasound, alternative medicines, and cryotherapy.
- Offer your patients today’s most advanced pain relief with nearly a decade worth of new developments and techniques, masterfully presented by respected physiatrist Ted Lennard, MD.
Table of Contents
Section I: Basic Principles of Procedures
1 Fundamentals of Procedural Care
2 Commonly Used Medications in Physiatric Procedures
3 Psychological Aspects of Pain
4 Conscious Sedation for Interventional Pain Procedures
5 Radiation Safety for the Physician
6 Complications of Common Selective Spinal Injections: Prevention and Management
7 Implementing a Successful Revenue Cycle in Your Pain Management Practice (Coding)
8 Medicolegal Issues
Section II: Soft Tissue & Joint Injections
9 Upper Extremity Joint Injections
10 Lower Extremity Joint Injections
11 Bursae Injections
12 Tendon Sheath and Insertion Injections
13 Trigger Point Injections
14 Botulinum Toxin Injections in Myofascial Pain Disorders
Section III: Complementary & Alternative Medical Procedures
15 Prolotherapy: A CAM Therapy for Chronic Musculskeletal Pain
16 Percutaneous Neuromoedulation Therapy (PNT)
17 Medical Acupuncture
18 Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine: A Functional Approach to Pain
19 The Treatment of Pain through Chinese Scalp Acupuncture
20 Herbal and Nutritional Supplements for Painful Conditions
21 Body Work and Movement Therapies
22 Mind Body Therapies and PTSD
Section IV: Peripheral Nerve Blocks
23 Basic Principles of Neural Blockade
24 Ultrasound Guided Nerve Blocks
25 Upper Extremity: Suprascapular Block
26 Sciatic Nerve Block
27 Lower Extremity: Saphenous Nerve Block
28 Lower Extremity: Lateral Femoral Cutaneous Nerve Block
29 Genitofemoral Neural Block
30 Ilioinguinal and Iliohypogastric Neural Blockade
31 Intercostal Nerve Block
32 Supraorbital Nerve Block for Supraorbital Neuralgia
33 Head & Facial: Trigeminal Neuralgia
34 Occipital Neuralgia
Section V: Spine
35 Epidural Steroid Injections: Cervical, Thoracic, and Lumbar: Transforaminal, Interlaminar, and Caudal
36 Zygapophysial Joint Pain: Procedures for Diagnosis and Treatment
37 Sacroiliac Joint Pain: Procedures for Diagnosis and Treatment
38 Discography:
Part A Theoretical Aspects
Part B Intervertebral Disc Access and Stimulation: Lumbar, Thoracic, and Cervical
39 Discogenic Pain, Internal Disc Disruption and Radicular Pain
40 Intradiscal and Peridiscal Therapies for Discogenic and Radicular Pain
41 Spinal Cord Stimulation and Implanted Intrathecal Drug Infusion
42 Sympathetic Neural Blockade
43 Imaging for Chronic Spinal Pain
Section VI: Phuysical Modalities for Pain Management
44 Thermal Applications
45 Cryotherapy
46 Electrical Stimulation
47 Traction
48 Manual Therapy
49 Therapeutic Exercises
No. of pages: 656
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 17th August 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437737745
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323247566
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416037798
Ted Lennard
Clinical Assistant Professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, AR; Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Springfield Neurological and Spine Institute, Springfield, MO
David Vivian
Medical Director, Clinical Intelligence, Metro Spinal Clinic, Metro Pain Clinics, Victoria, Australia
Stevan Walkowski
Aneesh Singla
Instructor, Department of Anesthesia, Critical Care, and Pain Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts