Pain Procedures in Clinical Practice - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416037798, 9781437737745

Pain Procedures in Clinical Practice

3rd Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Ted Lennard David Vivian Stevan Walkowski Aneesh Singla
eBook ISBN: 9781437737745
eBook ISBN: 9780323247566
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416037798
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th August 2011
Page Count: 656
Description

In the 3rd Edition of Pain Procedures in Clinical Practice, Dr. Ted Lennard helps you offer the most effective care to your patients by taking you through the various approaches to pain relief used in physiatry today. In this completely updated, procedure-focused volume, you’ll find nearly a decade worth of new developments and techniques supplemented by a comprehensive online video collection of how-to procedures at www.expertconsult.com. You’ll also find extensive coverage of injection options for every joint, plus discussions of non-injection-based pain relief options such as neuromuscular ultrasound, alternative medicines, and cryotherapy.

Key Features

  • Offer your patients today’s most advanced pain relief with nearly a decade worth of new developments and techniques, masterfully presented by respected physiatrist Ted Lennard, MD.

Table of Contents

Section I: Basic Principles of Procedures

1 Fundamentals of Procedural Care

 

2 Commonly Used Medications in Physiatric Procedures

 

3 Psychological Aspects of Pain

 

4 Conscious Sedation for Interventional Pain Procedures

 

5 Radiation Safety for the Physician

 

6 Complications of Common Selective Spinal Injections: Prevention and Management

 

7 Implementing a Successful Revenue Cycle in Your Pain Management Practice (Coding)

 

8 Medicolegal Issues

 

Section II: Soft Tissue & Joint Injections

9 Upper Extremity Joint Injections

 

10 Lower Extremity Joint Injections

 

11 Bursae Injections

 

12 Tendon Sheath and Insertion Injections

 

13 Trigger Point Injections

 

14 Botulinum Toxin Injections in Myofascial Pain Disorders

 

Section III: Complementary & Alternative Medical Procedures

15 Prolotherapy: A CAM Therapy for Chronic Musculskeletal Pain

 

16 Percutaneous Neuromoedulation Therapy (PNT)

 

17 Medical Acupuncture

 

18 Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine: A Functional Approach to Pain

 

19 The Treatment of Pain through Chinese Scalp Acupuncture

 

20 Herbal and Nutritional Supplements for Painful Conditions

 

21 Body Work and Movement Therapies

 

22 Mind Body Therapies and PTSD

 

Section IV: Peripheral Nerve Blocks

23 Basic Principles of Neural Blockade

 

24 Ultrasound Guided Nerve Blocks

 

25 Upper Extremity: Suprascapular Block

 

26 Sciatic Nerve Block

 

27 Lower Extremity: Saphenous Nerve Block

 

28 Lower Extremity: Lateral Femoral Cutaneous Nerve Block

 

29 Genitofemoral Neural Block

 

30 Ilioinguinal and Iliohypogastric Neural Blockade

 

31 Intercostal Nerve Block

 

32 Supraorbital Nerve Block for Supraorbital Neuralgia

 

33 Head & Facial: Trigeminal Neuralgia

 

34 Occipital Neuralgia

 

Section V: Spine

35 Epidural Steroid Injections: Cervical, Thoracic, and Lumbar: Transforaminal, Interlaminar, and Caudal

36 Zygapophysial Joint Pain: Procedures for Diagnosis and Treatment

 

37 Sacroiliac Joint Pain: Procedures for Diagnosis and Treatment

 

38 Discography:

Part A Theoretical Aspects

Part B Intervertebral Disc Access and Stimulation: Lumbar, Thoracic, and Cervical

 

39 Discogenic Pain, Internal Disc Disruption and Radicular Pain

 

40 Intradiscal and Peridiscal Therapies for Discogenic and Radicular Pain

 

41 Spinal Cord Stimulation and Implanted Intrathecal Drug Infusion

 

42 Sympathetic Neural Blockade

 

43 Imaging for Chronic Spinal Pain

 

Section VI: Phuysical Modalities for Pain Management

44 Thermal Applications

 

45 Cryotherapy

 

46 Electrical Stimulation

 

47 Traction

 

48 Manual Therapy

 

49 Therapeutic Exercises

About the Author

Ted Lennard

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Assistant Professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, AR; Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Springfield Neurological and Spine Institute, Springfield, MO

David Vivian

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director, Clinical Intelligence, Metro Spinal Clinic, Metro Pain Clinics, Victoria, Australia

Stevan Walkowski

Aneesh Singla

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, Department of Anesthesia, Critical Care, and Pain Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

