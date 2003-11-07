Pain Medicine Manual
2nd Edition
Description
Pain Medicine Manual, 2nd Edition, is an accessible, informative guide to the clinical problems encountered in the pain clinic. Chronic pain is a distressing problem for a significant group of patients and this new edition of Pain Medicine Manual is an ideal resource for any clinician involved in the management of these patients.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Pain Clinic Organization/Structure
Pain Patient
Pain Physiology and Pharmacology
Pain Epidemiology
Measurement of Pain
Neuropathic Pain
Complex Regional pain Syndromes
Muscle and Soft Tissue Pain Syndromes
Headache
Face Pain
Neck pain
Thoracic pain
Abdominal pain
Pelvic pain
Low Back Pain: surgeon's view
Low Back Pain: physician's view
Back Pain Interventional Techniques
Coccydinia
Failed Back Syndrome
Peripheral Vascular Disease
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Phantom Limb Pain
Refractory Angina
Poststroke Pain
Postsurgical and Scar Pain
Pain of Unknown Aetiology
Palliative Care in Advanced Cancer
Palliative Care Interventional Approach
Pain in HIV
Pain in Children
Psychological Treatments including Pain Management Programmes
The Future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 7th November 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750656177
About the Author
Simon Dolin
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Anaesthetics and Pain Relief, King Edward VII Hospital, Midhurst, UK and St Richard's Hospital, Chichester, UK
Nicholas Padfield
Affiliations and Expertise
Greenwich District Hospital, London and King Edward VII Hospital, Midhurst, UK