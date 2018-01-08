Pain Management Secrets

I. OVERVIEW



1. Definitions, Ronald Kanner, MD



2. Classification of Pain, Robert A. Duarte, MD



3. Basic Mechanisms, Allan Basbaum, PhD



4. Topiceuticals, Charles E. Argoff, MD



II. CLINICAL APPROACH



5. History Taking in the Patient with Pain, Howard S. Smith, MD and Andrew Dubin, MD



6. Physical Examination of the Patient with Pain, Howard S. Smith, MD and Andrew Dubin, MD, MS



7. Pain Measurement, W. Cranford Clark, PhD, Sita S. Chokhavatia, MD, Abbas Kashani, MD, and Susanne Bennett Clark, PhD



8. Psychological Assessment of Chronic Patients, Dennis Thornton, PhD



III. CLINICAL SYNDROMES DEFINED BY PAIN



9. Neuroimaging in the Patient with Pain, Howard S. Smith, MD



10. Tension-Type Headache, Richard B. Lipton, MD, and Lawrence C. Newman, MD



11. Migraine, Richard B. Lipton, MD, and Lawrence C. Newman, MD



12. Cluster Headache, Lawrence C. Newman, MD, and Richard B. Lipton, MD



13. The Paroxysmal Hemicranias, Lawrence C. Newman, MD, and Richard B. Lipton, MD



14. Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Ronald Kanner, MD



15. Brain Tumor Headaches, Ronald Kanner, MD



16. Increased and Decreased Intracranial Pressure, Ronald Kanner, MD



17. Temporal Giant Cell Arteritis, Robert A. Duarte, MD



18. Headaches Associated with Systemic Disease, Robert A, Duarte, MD



19. Trigeminal Neuralgia, Robert A. Duarte, MD



20. Glossopharyngeal and Other Facial Neuralgias, Robert A. Duarte, MD



21. Low Back Pain, Ronald Kanner, MD



22. Neck and Arm Pain, Ronald Kanner, MD and Gary McCleane, MD



23. Abdominal Pain, Ronald E. Greenberg MD



24. Chronic Pelvic Pain, Helen Greco, MD



25. Fibromyalgia and Myofascial Pain, Mark Thomas, MD, and Ronald Kanner, MD



IV. SYNDROMES IN WHICH PAIN IS A SIGNIFICANT COMPONENT



26. Postoperative Pain Management, Michael Hanania, MD



27. Cancer Pain Syndrome, Gilbert R. Gonzales, MD



28. Pain in Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, David S. Pisetsky, MD, PhD and Gary McCleane, MD



29. Neuropathic Pain, Russell K. Portenoy, MD and Ricardo Cruciani, MD, PhD



V. PSYCHOLOGICAL SYNDROMES



30. Psychological Syndromes, Dennis Thornton, PhD



VI. SPECIAL PATIENT POPULATIONS



31. Pain in Children, Patricia A. McGrath, PhD, and Stephen C. Brown, MD



32. Pain in the Older Patient, Ronald Kanner, MD



VII. PHARMACOLOGIC MANAGEMENT



33. Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Robert A. Duarte, MD



34. Opioid Analgesics, Ronald Kanner, MD



35. Addiction and Pain Management, Robert Kanner, MD



36. Regulatory Issues, Ellen Cooper, MS



37. Adjuvant Analgesics, Brian Thiessen, MD, and Russell K. Portenoy, MD



VIII. NONPHARMOLOGIC MANAGEMENT



38. Temporary Neural Blockade, Michael Hanania, MD, and Martin R. Boorin, MD



39. Permanent Neural Blockade and Chemical Ablation, Michael Hanania, MD



40. Sympathetic Neural Blockade, Meir Chernofsky, MD, and Michael Hanania, MD



41. Intraspinal Opioids, Zahid H. Bajwa, MD, Stephen A. Cohen, MD, Carol A. Warfield, MD, and Gary McCleane



42. Neurostimulatory and Neuorablative Pocedures, Jason E. Silvers, BS, and James N. Campbell, MD



43. Psychological Constructs and Treatment Interventions, Dennis Thornton, PhD



44. Physiatric Modalities in Pain Management, Mark A. Thomas, MD



45. Physical Modalities: Adjunctive Treatments to Reduce Pain and Maximize Function, Bryan J. O'Young MD, Mark A. Young MD, Jeffrey S. Meyers, MD, Steven A. Stiens, MD



46. Pain Clinics, Nelson Hendler, MD, MS



47. Interventional Pain Management, Charles E. Argoff, MD and Gary McCleane, MD



48. Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Robert A. Duarte, MD



Index