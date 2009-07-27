Pain Management Secrets
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
I. OVERVIEW
1. Definitions, Ronald Kanner, MD
2. Classification of Pain, Robert A. Duarte, MD
3. Basic Mechanisms, Allan Basbaum, PhD
4. Topiceuticals, Charles E. Argoff, MD
II. CLINICAL APPROACH
5. History Taking in the Patient with Pain, Howard S. Smith, MD and Andrew Dubin, MD
6. Physical Examination of the Patient with Pain, Howard S. Smith, MD and Andrew Dubin, MD, MS
7. Pain Measurement, W. Cranford Clark, PhD, Sita S. Chokhavatia, MD, Abbas Kashani, MD, and Susanne Bennett Clark, PhD
8. Psychological Assessment of Chronic Patients, Dennis Thornton, PhD
III. CLINICAL SYNDROMES DEFINED BY PAIN
9. Neuroimaging in the Patient with Pain, Howard S. Smith, MD
10. Tension-Type Headache, Richard B. Lipton, MD, and Lawrence C. Newman, MD
11. Migraine, Richard B. Lipton, MD, and Lawrence C. Newman, MD
12. Cluster Headache, Lawrence C. Newman, MD, and Richard B. Lipton, MD
13. The Paroxysmal Hemicranias, Lawrence C. Newman, MD, and Richard B. Lipton, MD
14. Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Ronald Kanner, MD
15. Brain Tumor Headaches, Ronald Kanner, MD
16. Increased and Decreased Intracranial Pressure, Ronald Kanner, MD
17. Temporal Giant Cell Arteritis, Robert A. Duarte, MD
18. Headaches Associated with Systemic Disease, Robert A, Duarte, MD
19. Trigeminal Neuralgia, Robert A. Duarte, MD
20. Glossopharyngeal and Other Facial Neuralgias, Robert A. Duarte, MD
21. Low Back Pain, Ronald Kanner, MD
22. Neck and Arm Pain, Ronald Kanner, MD and Gary McCleane, MD
23. Abdominal Pain, Ronald E. Greenberg MD
24. Chronic Pelvic Pain, Helen Greco, MD
25. Fibromyalgia and Myofascial Pain, Mark Thomas, MD, and Ronald Kanner, MD
IV. SYNDROMES IN WHICH PAIN IS A SIGNIFICANT COMPONENT
26. Postoperative Pain Management, Michael Hanania, MD
27. Cancer Pain Syndrome, Gilbert R. Gonzales, MD
28. Pain in Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, David S. Pisetsky, MD, PhD and Gary McCleane, MD
29. Neuropathic Pain, Russell K. Portenoy, MD and Ricardo Cruciani, MD, PhD
V. PSYCHOLOGICAL SYNDROMES
30. Psychological Syndromes, Dennis Thornton, PhD
VI. SPECIAL PATIENT POPULATIONS
31. Pain in Children, Patricia A. McGrath, PhD, and Stephen C. Brown, MD
32. Pain in the Older Patient, Ronald Kanner, MD
VII. PHARMACOLOGIC MANAGEMENT
33. Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Robert A. Duarte, MD
34. Opioid Analgesics, Ronald Kanner, MD
35. Addiction and Pain Management, Robert Kanner, MD
36. Regulatory Issues, Ellen Cooper, MS
37. Adjuvant Analgesics, Brian Thiessen, MD, and Russell K. Portenoy, MD
VIII. NONPHARMOLOGIC MANAGEMENT
38. Temporary Neural Blockade, Michael Hanania, MD, and Martin R. Boorin, MD
39. Permanent Neural Blockade and Chemical Ablation, Michael Hanania, MD
40. Sympathetic Neural Blockade, Meir Chernofsky, MD, and Michael Hanania, MD
41. Intraspinal Opioids, Zahid H. Bajwa, MD, Stephen A. Cohen, MD, Carol A. Warfield, MD, and Gary McCleane
42. Neurostimulatory and Neuorablative Pocedures, Jason E. Silvers, BS, and James N. Campbell, MD
43. Psychological Constructs and Treatment Interventions, Dennis Thornton, PhD
44. Physiatric Modalities in Pain Management, Mark A. Thomas, MD
45. Physical Modalities: Adjunctive Treatments to Reduce Pain and Maximize Function, Bryan J. O'Young MD, Mark A. Young MD, Jeffrey S. Meyers, MD, Steven A. Stiens, MD
46. Pain Clinics, Nelson Hendler, MD, MS
47. Interventional Pain Management, Charles E. Argoff, MD and Gary McCleane, MD
48. Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Robert A. Duarte, MD
Index
Description
No matter what questions arise in practice or while preparing for boards, Pain Management Secrets, 3rd Edition has the answers. A two-color page layout, portable size, and a list of the “Top 100 Secrets” in pain management help you better meet the challenges you face today. You’ll find all the features you rely on from the Secrets Series®—a question-and-answer format, lists, mnemonics, tables and an informal tone—that make reference fast and easy.
Key Features
- Expedites reference and review with a question-and-answer format, bulleted lists, mnemonics, and practical tips from the authors.
- Features a two-color page layout, "Key Points" boxes, and lists of useful web sites to enhance your reference power.
- Presents a chapter containing "Top 100 Secrets", providing you with an overview of essential material for last-minute study or self-assessment.
- Fits comfortably in the pocket of your lab coat so you have it conveniently on hand at all times.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 27th July 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323074650
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323040198
About the Authors
Charles Argoff Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology, Director, Comprehensive Pain Management Center, Albany Medical College, Albany, NY
Andrew Dubin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of PM&R, Albany Medical College, Department of PM&R, Albany New York
Julie Pilitsis Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Albany Medical College, Department of Neurosurgery; Chair and Professor, Albany Medical College, Department of Neuroscience and Experimental Therapeutics, Albany New York
Gary McCleane Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Pain Management, Rampark Pain Centre, Lurgan; Consultant Anaesthetist, Lagan Valley Hospital, Lisburn, UK