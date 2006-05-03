Pain Management in Small Animals
1st Edition
a Manual for Veterinary Nurses and Technicians
Authors: Debbie Doyle (nee Grant)
eBook ISBN: 9780702032530
Paperback ISBN: 9780750688123
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 3rd May 2006
Page Count: 192
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It explores the vital role the veterinary nurse plays in achieving pain-free recovery for sick or injured small animals and exotic pets. It provides in-depth coverage of both the physical and psychological effects of pain and focuses on the ethical obligation to maximize quality of life through pain management. This book also examines current evidence for effective pain management, including how research findings can be translated into everyday practice.
Key Features
- Emphasizes the nursing aspects of pain management in small animal practice.
- Covers the entire range of analgesic drugs available, with details on mechanisms of action, contraindications, and complications.
- Provides guidelines on how to accurately assess pain in animals and gauge the effectiveness of treatment.
- Complex topics such as physiology, anatomy, and pharmacology are discussed in clear, accessible language with accompanying figures, tables, and charts that clarify key concepts.
Table of Contents
- Concepts of Pain Management in Animals
2. Evidence that Animals Feel Pain, and its Consequences
3. Assessing Pain in Animals
4. Methods of Pain Scoring in Animals
5. The Physiology of Pain
6. The Opioid Analgesic Drugs
7. The Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Analgesic Drugs, NSAIDs
8. Other Analgesic Drugs
9. Management of Acute Pain
10. Adjunctive Methods of Pain Management
11. Chronic Pain Management and Quality of Life
About the Author
Debbie Doyle (nee Grant)
Affiliations and Expertise
Field Based Veterinary Adviser, Pfizer Animal Health, Surrey, UK
