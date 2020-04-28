Pain Management in Plastic Surgery An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 47-2

This issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, guest edited by Drs. Michael W. Neumeister and Reuben A. Bueno Jr., is devoted to Pain Management in Plastic Surgery. Articles in this important issue include: Pain Pathways and Management in Plastic Surgery; The Opioid Epidemic; Principles of Pain Management in Plastic Surgery; Epidemiology and Treatment of Chronic Generalized Musculoskeletal Pain; Pediatric Pain Management in Plastic Surgery; Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS); Imaging of Damaged Nerves; Ischemic Pain; Nerve Entrapments; Neuromas; Targeted Muscle Reinnervation; Migraine Surgery; Complex Regional Pain Syndrome; Regenerative Peripheral Nerve Interfaces; and Postoperative Pain Management in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgeries.