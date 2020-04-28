Pain Management in Plastic Surgery An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323732840

Pain Management in Plastic Surgery An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 47-2

1st Edition

Editors: Reuben A. Bueno, Jr Michael Neumeister
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323732840
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2020
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, guest edited by Drs. Michael W. Neumeister and Reuben A. Bueno Jr., is devoted to Pain Management in Plastic Surgery. Articles in this important issue include: Pain Pathways and Management in Plastic Surgery; The Opioid Epidemic; Principles of Pain Management in Plastic Surgery; Epidemiology and Treatment of Chronic Generalized Musculoskeletal Pain; Pediatric Pain Management in Plastic Surgery; Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS); Imaging of Damaged Nerves; Ischemic Pain; Nerve Entrapments; Neuromas; Targeted Muscle Reinnervation; Migraine Surgery; Complex Regional Pain Syndrome; Regenerative Peripheral Nerve Interfaces; and Postoperative Pain Management in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgeries.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th April 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323732840

About the Editors

Reuben A. Bueno, Jr Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery

Michael Neumeister Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Southern Illinois University School of Medicine Division of Plastic Surgery

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.