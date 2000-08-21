Pain Management in Animals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702017674, 9780702039287

Pain Management in Animals

1st Edition

Authors: Paul Flecknell Avril Waterman-Pearson
eBook ISBN: 9780702039287
Paperback ISBN: 9780702017674
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 21st August 2000
Page Count: 200
Description

An ever-increasing number of drugs are available to veterinarians for use in the control of pain. This new, concise guide gives vets with all the information they need to choose the most appropriate pain medication for any clinical situation. Introductory chapters explain the physiology of pain and the pharmacology of analgesics, and are followed by detailed chapters on management of acute and post-operative pain and chronic pain, the problems of pain management and pain assessment. Written by an international team of veterinary pain management experts, Pain Management in Animals provides vets with all the information they need to provide good pain control in all their patients.

Table of Contents


1. Introduction: Pain in Animals
2. The Physiology of Pain3. Pharmacology of Analgesics
4. Pain Recognition and Pain Assessment
5. Management of Postoperative Pain and Other Acute Pain
6. Management of Chronic Pain
7. Problems of Pain Management

Paul Flecknell

Paul Flecknell is a veterinarian with over 35 years of experience working with laboratory animals. He is a Diplomate of the European Colleges of Veterinary Anaesthesia and Analgesia and Laboratory Animal Medicine and an honorary Diplomate of the American College of Laboratory Animal Medicine. He has PhD in physiology, and is currently Professor of Laboratory Animal Science in the Institute of Neuroscience at Newcastle University. His main research interests are anaesthesia and analgesia of all species of animals and in particular the development of methods of pain assessment. He is the head of the Pain and Animal Welfare Science (PAWS) group at Newcastle. The group’s current research work is focussed on novel methods of “cage-side” assessment of pain, particularly using “pain faces” and developing methods of measurement of affective state in rodents.

Comparative Biology Centre, The Medical School, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK

Avril Waterman-Pearson

Professor of Veterinary Anaesthesia and Head of Department, Department of Clinical Veterinary Science, University of Bristol, Langford, Bristol, UK

