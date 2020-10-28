Pain Management for the Otolaryngologist An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 53-5
1st Edition
This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Guest Edited by Drs. Anna A. Pashkova, Peter F. Svider, and Jean Anderson Eloy, is devoted to Pain Management for the Otolaryngologist. This issue is one of six selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Sujana S. Chandrasekhar. Articles in this important issue include: Overview of Pain Management for the Otolaryngologist; Pre-Operative Optimization; Local Blocks and Regional Anesthesia in the Head and Neck; Acute Pain Management following Head and Neck Surgery; Acute Pain Management following Sleep Surgery; Perioperative Analgesia for Thyroid and Parathyroid Surgery; Perioperative Analgesia for Sinus Surgery; Perioperative Analgesia following Otologic Surgery; Acute Pain Management following Facial Plastic Surgery; Perioperative Analgesia for Pediatric Patients Undergoing Otolaryngologic Procedures; Non-Opioid Adjuncts and Alternatives; Postoperative Analgesia in the Chronic Pain Patient; Non-Enteral Pain Management; Chronic Pain Management in the Head and Neck Patient; Controlled Substance Agreements; Pain Psychology; Sinus Headache; and Quality Improvement in Pain Medicine.
- 240
- English
- © Elsevier 2020
- 28th October 2020
- Elsevier
- 9780323733038
Anna.A Pashkova
Peter.F Svider
Jean Anderson Eloy
Professor and Vice Chairman; Director, Rhinology and Sinus Surgery
Professor and Vice Chairman; Director, Rhinology and Sinus Surgery; Director, Otolaryngology Research; Co-Director, Endoscopic Skull Base Surgery Program, Department of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery, Center for Skull Base and Pituitary Surgery, Neurological Institute of New Jersey; Professor of Neurological Surgery, Professor of Ophthalmology and Visual Science, Departments of Neurological Surgery and Ophthalmology and Visual Science, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Newark, New Jersey
