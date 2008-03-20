Pain Management and Procedural Sedation Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323053334

Pain Management and Procedural Sedation Handbook

1st Edition

Mobile Medicine Series

Authors: William Phillips John Keith Loretta Jackson-Williams Anna Lerant
Paperback ISBN: 9780323053334
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 20th March 2008
Page Count: 240
Table of Contents

  1. Glossary and Acute Pain Measurements, John Keith

    2. Acute Pain Management, John Keith

    3. Opioid Tolerance, Dependence, and Withdrawal: Recognition and Treatment, W. James Phillips and Anna Lerant

    4. Acute Pain Management in the Chronic Pain Patient, W. James Phillips

    5. Procedural Sedation, W. James Phillips and Anna Lerant

    6. Procedural Sedation Medication Choices, W. James Phillips, Christopher Decker, and Nathan Shefveland

    7. Pediatric Considerations, W. James Phillips and Loretta Jackson Williams

    8. Patient Controlled Analgesia (PCA), W. James Phillips

    9. Alternative Routes and Methods of Drug Delivery, W. James Phillips and Anna Lerant

    10. Intrathecal and Epidural Analgesia, W. James Phillips and Anna Lerant

    11. Common Nerve Blocks, Anna Lerant and W. James Phillips

    12. Analgesia and Sedation in Special Populations, W. James Phillips

    13. Sedation, Analgesia, and Hemodynamic Management of the Intubated/Ventilated Patient, W. James Phillips

    14. Providing Comfort at the End of Life, W. James Phillips

    Appendices

    Appendix A UMC Sedation Policy

    Appendix B DEA Drug Schedule Overview

    Appendix C DEA Drug Schedules

Description

This brand-new title in the Mobile Medicine series equips you with the advanced techniques and the practical guidance you need to successfully manage a full range of pain management and procedural sedations problems. Coverage of emergency and non-emergency settings, pediatric considerations, basic pharmacology, end of life issues, and more prepare you to successfully handle any situation you may encounter. Solutions containing both drug and procedural treatments help you provide efficient, effective care, while the book’s portable size and user-friendly layout make information accessible and easy to understand.

Key Features

  • Presents a balanced approach to pain management, combining techniques and agents such as neural blockade and parenteral therapy so you can optimally treat your patients.
  • Offers up-to-date expert guidance on pain management and procedural sedation, keeping you on the cusp of the latest advances.
  • Delivers key concepts in each chapter to help you communicate better at the bedside and on clinical rounds.
  • Includes basic pharmacology and considerations of alternative agents and methods so you have a more versatile approach to pain management.
  • Features a logical organization, quick reference tables, key point boxes, concise algorithms, and focused content that get you to the answers you need in a flash.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323053334

About the Authors

William Phillips Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Director of Resident Education, Department of Anesthesiology, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, MS

John Keith Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, MS

Loretta Jackson-Williams Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Emergency Medicine, Clinical Course Director for Students and Residents, Director Basic Science Research, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, MS

Anna Lerant Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, MS

