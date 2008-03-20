Pain Management and Procedural Sedation Handbook
1st Edition
Mobile Medicine Series
Table of Contents
- Glossary and Acute Pain Measurements, John Keith
2. Acute Pain Management, John Keith
3. Opioid Tolerance, Dependence, and Withdrawal: Recognition and Treatment, W. James Phillips and Anna Lerant
4. Acute Pain Management in the Chronic Pain Patient, W. James Phillips
5. Procedural Sedation, W. James Phillips and Anna Lerant
6. Procedural Sedation Medication Choices, W. James Phillips, Christopher Decker, and Nathan Shefveland
7. Pediatric Considerations, W. James Phillips and Loretta Jackson Williams
8. Patient Controlled Analgesia (PCA), W. James Phillips
9. Alternative Routes and Methods of Drug Delivery, W. James Phillips and Anna Lerant
10. Intrathecal and Epidural Analgesia, W. James Phillips and Anna Lerant
11. Common Nerve Blocks, Anna Lerant and W. James Phillips
12. Analgesia and Sedation in Special Populations, W. James Phillips
13. Sedation, Analgesia, and Hemodynamic Management of the Intubated/Ventilated Patient, W. James Phillips
14. Providing Comfort at the End of Life, W. James Phillips
Appendices
Appendix A UMC Sedation Policy
Appendix B DEA Drug Schedule Overview
Appendix C DEA Drug Schedules
Description
This brand-new title in the Mobile Medicine series equips you with the advanced techniques and the practical guidance you need to successfully manage a full range of pain management and procedural sedations problems. Coverage of emergency and non-emergency settings, pediatric considerations, basic pharmacology, end of life issues, and more prepare you to successfully handle any situation you may encounter. Solutions containing both drug and procedural treatments help you provide efficient, effective care, while the book’s portable size and user-friendly layout make information accessible and easy to understand.
Key Features
- Presents a balanced approach to pain management, combining techniques and agents such as neural blockade and parenteral therapy so you can optimally treat your patients.
- Offers up-to-date expert guidance on pain management and procedural sedation, keeping you on the cusp of the latest advances.
- Delivers key concepts in each chapter to help you communicate better at the bedside and on clinical rounds.
- Includes basic pharmacology and considerations of alternative agents and methods so you have a more versatile approach to pain management.
- Features a logical organization, quick reference tables, key point boxes, concise algorithms, and focused content that get you to the answers you need in a flash.
About the Authors
William Phillips Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Director of Resident Education, Department of Anesthesiology, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, MS
John Keith Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, MS
Loretta Jackson-Williams Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Emergency Medicine, Clinical Course Director for Students and Residents, Director Basic Science Research, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, MS
Anna Lerant Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, MS