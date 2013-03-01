Pain Management, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Food Animal Practice, Volume 29-1

A comprehensive review of pain management and anesthesia for the food animal practitioner! Topics include assessment and management of pain, regulatory considerations for approving analgesic drugs, review of analgesic compounds, assessment and management of pain associated with castration in cattle, extra-label use of analgesic compounds in cattle, visual assessment of pain and sickness, telemetric assessment of pain and health, assessment and management of pain during surgery, anesthesia and chemical restraint, economics of pain management, and much more!