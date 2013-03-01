Pain Management, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Food Animal Practice, Volume 29-1
1st Edition
Authors: Hans Coetzee
eBook ISBN: 9781455773763
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455773497
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2013
Description
A comprehensive review of pain management and anesthesia for the food animal practitioner! Topics include assessment and management of pain, regulatory considerations for approving analgesic drugs, review of analgesic compounds, assessment and management of pain associated with castration in cattle, extra-label use of analgesic compounds in cattle, visual assessment of pain and sickness, telemetric assessment of pain and health, assessment and management of pain during surgery, anesthesia and chemical restraint, economics of pain management, and much more!
About the Authors
Hans Coetzee Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Veterinary Diagnostic and Production Animal Medicine, Iowa State University, Ames, IA
