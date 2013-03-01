Pain Management, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Food Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455773497, 9781455773763

Pain Management, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Food Animal Practice, Volume 29-1

1st Edition

Authors: Hans Coetzee
eBook ISBN: 9781455773763
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455773497
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2013
Description

A comprehensive review of pain management and anesthesia for the food animal practitioner! Topics include assessment and management of pain, regulatory considerations for approving analgesic drugs, review of analgesic compounds, assessment and management of pain associated with castration in cattle, extra-label use of analgesic compounds in cattle, visual assessment of pain and sickness, telemetric assessment of pain and health, assessment and management of pain during surgery, anesthesia and chemical restraint, economics of pain management, and much more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455773763
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455773497

About the Authors

Hans Coetzee Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Veterinary Diagnostic and Production Animal Medicine, Iowa State University, Ames, IA

