Pain Management, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 34-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Foreword: Chronic Pain and Its Treatment in an Era of Increased Scrutiny
2. Preface: Pain Management
3. Imaging Pain
4. Advanced Concepts and Controversies in Emergency Department Pain Management
5. Managing Opioid-Tolerant Patients in the Perioperative Surgical Home
6. Can Chronic Pain Be Prevented?
7. Interventional Treatments of Cancer Pain
8. Chronic Pain and the Opioid Conundrum
9. Advancing the Pain Agenda in the Veteran Population
10. Assessing and Managing Sleep Disturbance in Patients with Chronic Pain
11. Using Chronic Pain Outcomes Data to Improve Outcomes
12. State Policies Regulating the Practice of Pain Management: Statutes, Rules, and Guidelines That Shape Pain Care
13. Index
This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics focuses on Pain Management.Topics will include: The Pain Treatment Imperative: Developments in the 21st Century, Imaging Pain, The Opioid Conundrum, Advancing the Pain Agenda in the Veteran Population ,Interventional Treatments of Cancer Pain, Integrating Pain Care into the Peri-Operative Surgical Home, Pain Care in the ED, Sleep and Pain, Can Chronic Pain be Prevented?, The Use of Outcome Data to Improve Patient Outcomes, and Impact of State-based Pain Legislation on Patient Outcomes.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 27th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323446082
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323446075
Perry Fine Author
Professor of Anesthesiology
Professor of Anesthesiology, Department of Anesthesiology, Pain Research Center, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah
Michael Ashburn Author
Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Senior Fellow
Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Senior Fellow, Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care, Penn Pain Medicine Center, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania