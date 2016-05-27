Pain Management, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323446075, 9780323446082

Pain Management, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 34-2

1st Edition

Authors: Perry Fine Michael Ashburn
eBook ISBN: 9780323446082
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323446075
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th May 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Foreword: Chronic Pain and Its Treatment in an Era of Increased Scrutiny
    2. Preface: Pain Management
    3. Imaging Pain
    4. Advanced Concepts and Controversies in Emergency Department Pain Management
    5. Managing Opioid-Tolerant Patients in the Perioperative Surgical Home
    6. Can Chronic Pain Be Prevented?
    7. Interventional Treatments of Cancer Pain
    8. Chronic Pain and the Opioid Conundrum
    9. Advancing the Pain Agenda in the Veteran Population
    10. Assessing and Managing Sleep Disturbance in Patients with Chronic Pain
    11. Using Chronic Pain Outcomes Data to Improve Outcomes
    12. State Policies Regulating the Practice of Pain Management: Statutes, Rules, and Guidelines That Shape Pain Care
    13. Index

Description

This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics focuses on Pain Management.Topics will include: The Pain Treatment Imperative: Developments in the 21st Century, Imaging Pain, The Opioid Conundrum, Advancing the Pain Agenda in the Veteran Population ,Interventional Treatments of Cancer Pain, Integrating Pain Care into the Peri-Operative Surgical Home, Pain Care in the ED, Sleep and Pain, Can Chronic Pain be Prevented?, The Use of Outcome Data to Improve Patient Outcomes, and Impact of State-based Pain Legislation on Patient Outcomes.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323446082
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323446075

About the Authors

Perry Fine Author

Professor of Anesthesiology

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anesthesiology, Department of Anesthesiology, Pain Research Center, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah

Michael Ashburn Author

Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Senior Fellow

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Senior Fellow, Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care, Penn Pain Medicine Center, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.